Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Important Estates Auction, Sept. 8-9, Online and Live in New Orleans

New Orleans, LA, 2023-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ — A stunning collection of Faberge items including a highly desirable egg, a 2008 white Rolls Royce Phantom four-door sedan with just 30,732 miles on the odometer, and a large group of 18th and 19th century Italian furniture will come up for bid September 8th -9th in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Important September Estates Auction, to be held live and online.

The auction, starting at 10 am Central time both days, is loaded with 671 premier lots in a wide array of categories. Items range from a selection of dazzling estate jewelry items to a selection of fine couture items to a Story & Clark baby grand piano (est. $2,500-$4,500).

In-gallery previews will begin on Wednesday, August 30th, and run weekdays through Wednesday, September 7th, from 10 am-5 pm Central time (excluding weekends and Labor Day). The Crescent City gallery is located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans.

The white 2008 Rolls Royce Phantom four-door sedan features a 6.75-liter V12 engine, tan leather interior with woodgrain accents, lambswool mats, rear LCD screens, umbrellas, Clear Bra paint protection and Rolls Royce car cover. The car has been meticulously refurbished to the highest standards per the Rolls Royce “Provenance” program (est. $130,000-$150,000).

The Faberge collection will be led by a blue guilloche egg by Henrik Wigstrom (1862-1923). It’s mounted with gilt silver, small diamonds and rubies. The red guilloche interior is also mounted with diamonds and a central gilt hen “surprise”, presented in a fitted maple Faberge box. Faberge eggs have been coveted by collectors for generations (est. $25,000-$45,000).

The other Faberge pieces include a gold and enamel lady’s cigarette case by workmaster August Hollming, 1854-1915 (est. $7,000-$12,000); a yellow enamel and ruby bell push by Henrik Wigstrom (est. $5,000-$10,000); an enamel and diamond bell push by August Holstrom (est. $3,000-$5,000); a spoon by Antti Nevalainen and Jules Rappaport (est. $1,000-$2,000); and an Easter egg pendant marked “AH” for August Holmstrom (est. $1,000-$2,000).

The large group of 18th and 19th century Italian furniture pieces will include these fine examples:

– A pair of 19th century carved console tables, the demilune plate glass top on an iron frame on a winged fish form scrolled support – two pieces total (est. $2,500-$4,500).

– An early 19th century polychromed and parcel gilt console table with a black marble top, on a base with an applied gilt carved skirt and square legs (est. $1,500-$2,500).

– An 18th century carved walnut commode, the serpentine bowed top over two frieze drawers and three stepback deep drawers, on short cabriole legs (est. $1,200-$1,800).

– A circa 1880 carved oak demilune console table, the serpentine top over a bird, floral and scroll carved skirt, and two legs carved with Sphinx figures (est. $1,200-$1,800).

A handsome pair of monumental 20th or 21st century green patinated bronze male lion figures, each one 55 inches tall by 78 inches wide, should bring $8,000-$10,000; while a patinated bronze group by Ed Dwight (Colo., b. 1933), titled Captives of Cotton (1977), signed and dated on the front of the plinth, with a brass nameplate, has an estimate of $4,000-$8,000.

Other bronze lots include a 1919 patinated figural work by Fernand Ouillon-Carrere (French, 1910-1998), titled Danseuse aux Lances (Sword Dancer), signed and dated on the base and 21 ¾ inches in height including plinth (est. $1,000-$2,000); and a large pair of 20th or 21st century green patinated Campana form garden urns, the relief everted rim over tapering sides with relief grape bunches and figural decoration, both 26 inches tall (est. $2,500-$4,500).

Florida Highwaymen art is hugely popular with collectors, and this sale has two examples, each estimated to sell for $3,000-$5,000. One is an oil on Upson board by Harold Newton (1934-1994), titled Florida Beach by Twilight, in a 36 ½ inch by 46 ½ inch white weathered wood frame. The other is an oil on board by Alfred Hair (1941-1971), titled Southern Swamp Sunset, signed lower right and measuring 24 inches by 36 inches (canvas, less wood frame).

Original paintings by regional artists include an oil on canvas by Mississippi artist Emmitt Thames, titled The Meadows, signed lower right and titled on verso, housed in a 23 inch by 27 inch giltwood frame (est. $1,000-$2,000); and an oil wash on board by Alexander John Drysdale (La., 1870-1934), titled Louisiana Swamp Scene, artist signed in pencil lower right and presented in a lovely gilt frame measuring 12 inches by 22 inches (est. $1,200-$1,800).

Other noteworthy artworks include a lithograph on Arches paper by Marc Chagall (Russian / French, 1887-1985), titled And You Wove for Your Tender Neck Seductive Garlands of Ravishing Flowers (1967), from an edition of 75 (est. $5,000-$9,000). Fans of sterling flatware will be eager to bid on a 60-piece set by Wallace in the Shenandoah pattern, nicely presented in a wooden fitted case, the set weighing 65.41 troy oz. total (est. $1,200-$1,800).

Not all furniture in the sale is from Italy. Other pieces include a large pair of 20th century French faux bois paint decorated gilt and gesso wood corner cabinets, 98 inches tall, with faux marble cupboard doors, on a stepped plinth base (est. $2,000-$4,000); and a 19th century American carved mahogany center table, made in the manner of John Henry Belter, the stepped ogee tortoise top over a leaf and floral carved pierced skirt (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Wonderful decorative accessories will be offered in abundance and include the following lots:

– An early 20th century Egyptian Revival carved gilt and polychromed over-the-mantel mirror, probably Italian, 84 inches tall by 54 ½ inches in width (est. $1,200-$1,800).

– A 20th century heavy gilt bronze figural centerpiece inkwell, with a central putti mounted double inkwell lid lifting to two glass ink pots (est. $1,200-$1,800).

– A diminutive Newcomb College matte glaze baluster vase from 1931, with relief decorated sides, by Sadie Irvine and thrown by Jonathan Hunt (est. $800-$1,200).

Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time the day before the auction. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or email info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

