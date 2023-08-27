NEMO-Q Launches Healthcare Preparedness Campaign, Equipping Facilities for Public Health Crises

Dallas, United States, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — NEMO-Q, a leading provider of queuing solutions, announces the launch of their Healthcare Preparedness Campaign, aimed at empowering healthcare facilities to efficiently handle any public health crisis that may arise with new features in their queuing and appointment software. The campaign introduces enhanced check-in options and business intelligence tools, enabling healthcare organizations to screen patients as they arrive and manage sudden surges in patient volume with ease.

In an ever-changing world where public health concerns can disrupt healthcare systems, preparedness is crucial. NEMO-Q’s Healthcare Preparedness Campaign offers a comprehensive set of queuing solutions designed to streamline patient flow, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure optimal care.

Key features of the Healthcare Preparedness Campaign include:

Custom Triage Options : NEMO-Q introduces innovative check-in options, allowing patients to register their arrival using self-service kiosks, mobile phones, or online platforms. Patients can be screened for international travel, current symptoms, and much more. These convenient and user-friendly queuing tools reduce wait times, eliminate manual paperwork, and enhance the overall patient experience.

Advanced Business Analytics for Informed Decision-Making : With the inclusion of robust business intelligence capabilities, healthcare providers gain valuable insights into patient flow, resource allocation, and service utilization. By leveraging data-driven analytics and real-time reporting, facilities can proactively manage staffing, allocate resources efficiently, and make informed decisions during sudden spikes in patient volume.

“We understand the challenges that healthcare facilities face during public health events,” said Erik Berg, Vice President at NEMO-Q. “Our Healthcare Preparedness Campaign is designed to equip healthcare organizations with the tools they need to respond effectively to patient demand. By leveraging our queuing solutions and business intelligence tools, healthcare providers can enhance their preparedness, optimize operations, and ensure the highest level of care for their patients.”

NEMO-Q’s queuing solutions have a proven track record of improving patient flow, reducing wait times, and increasing operational efficiency in healthcare settings. With the launch of the Healthcare Preparedness Campaign, the company reaffirms its commitment to empowering healthcare organizations to adapt and thrive in the face of unforeseen challenges.

For more information about NEMO-Q and their Healthcare Preparedness Campaign, please visit NEMO-Q.com or contact them at (972)-347-1766.

About NEMO-Q: NEMO-Q is a leading provider of queuing solutions for various industries, including healthcare, higher education, and government sectors. With a focus on optimizing customer experiences and operational efficiency, NEMO-Q’s innovative technology streamlines queuing processes, reduces wait times, and enhances overall service delivery. Through their advanced solutions and exceptional customer support, NEMO-Q continues to be a trusted partner for organizations worldwide.