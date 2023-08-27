Neoaesthetica Offers Scalp Micropigmentation Hair Transplant Treatments At The Most Affordable Prices

Cosmetic Solution:

Scalp micropigmentation, also referred to as a hair tattoo, is a non-surgical solution that effectively conceals bald spots or thinning hair. Hair transplant surgeons use thin needles to carefully apply small dots of pigment (colour) onto the patient’s scalp. These dots create the illusion of having thicker hair. The pigments used in scalp micropigmentation are high-quality, permanent inks specifically designed for cosmetic purposes. Scalp micropigmentation is a fantastic cosmetic solution specifically designed to address thinning hair or hair loss concerns. This treatment addresses bald spots and creates a stylish shaved head appearance.

Hair Transplant Technique:

Speaking about Scalp Micropigmentation, Dr. Roshan Singh, Medical Director, Neoaesthetica, said, “Scalp micropigmentation is an advanced hair transplant technique. It is the least invasive procedure that helps people with baldness have the illusion of having thicker hair. Our expert surgeons use cutting-edge equipment to gently apply minuscule dots of pigment (colour) onto the patient’s scalp.” He further added, “With this technique, we can effectively conceal any thinning areas on the patient’s scalp. Also, it can be used to conceal any birthmarks or scars a person may have.

Scalp micropigmentation is a procedure that is a completely non-invasive procedure. It does not involve any surgery or anaesthesia. We recommend this technique to people suffering from hair thinning or hair loss in particular areas of their heads. The reason we offer this surgery at the most competitive prices is that we want people to have a better appearance. We understand how it feels to have low self-confidence because of baldness. We at Neoaesthetica want to help people with baldness have improved appearance and increased self-confidence.

About Neoaesthetica Hair Transplant Clinic

Neoaesthetica is a renowned hair transplant clinic in Lucknow, India. The brand is known to provide the most effective Hair Transplant solutions, including Follicular Unit Extraction, also known as FUE. Neoaesthetica utilizes state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge techniques to perform high-quality hair treatments to ensure natural and guaranteed results.

The team of highly skilled surgeons at Neoaesthetica is dedicated to providing patients with the best outcomes. Surgeons at Neoaesthetica deliver exceptional hair growth solutions tailored to each patient’s unique needs. The years of experience, guaranteed outcomes, customized hair treatments, top-notch care, and the latest techniques are the things that help Neoaesthetica stand out.