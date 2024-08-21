Global Hemostatic Gels Market Expected to Reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6.8%

According to the Centers for Condition Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 45% of Americans have at least one chronic condition that necessitates surgical intervention.

Globally, around 2,000,000 people die from hemorrhage each year, out of which approximately 1,500,000 deaths are due to trauma injuries. Similarly, every year almost 60,000 people die in the U.S. due to hemorrhaging and blood loss. These figures indicate the need for hemostatic gels during surgical procedures to improve clinical outcomes.

Hemostatic Gels Market Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, sales of porcine-based hemostatic gels are expected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. In terms of indication, the cardiovascular surgery segment is expected to account for 33.1% of the total market share over the assessment period.

of the total market share over the assessment period. By end users, demand for hemostatic gels across hospitals will increase at a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The U.S. dominated the North American hemostatic gels market in 2021, holding 82% of the total market share.

of the total market share. Demand for hemostatic gels in India is forecast to grow at a 7.4% CAGR over the assessment period.

over the assessment period. Sales in the U.K. hemostatic gels market are expected to increase at a 7.1% CAG R through 2032.

R through 2032. China will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with demand growing at an 8% CAGR over the forecast period.

“Rising adoption of effective hemostatic gels across various industries for the protection of the workforce is expected to fuel demand in the market. In addition to this, rising awareness regarding the usage of hemostatic gels for blood loss management across emerging economies will augment the growth in the market,” says an FMI analyst

Clotting agents are medical devices used to stop bleeding in a variety of clinical settings, including surgical procedures, emergency situations, and trauma care. These gels work by promoting the clotting process, which is essential to prevent excessive blood loss.

Hemostatic Gels Market Competition Landscape:

Key players operating in the hemostatic gels market are adopting strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities to improve their global presence. For instance:

In 2019, Baxter International, Inc. introduced Floseal Hemostatic Matrix, its new hemostatic agent. Floseal Hemostatic Matrix U.S.FDA approved and is used to stop bleeding during surgical procedures.

In 2021, Medcura, Inc. together with ASO LLC launched Rapid-Seal, a new class of antibacterial hemostatic gel. This product meets the market demand for a transparent gel that will be easily applied during surgeries.

Key Companies Profiled:

Baxter

Bio-Chem LLC

Clinician’s Choice Dental Products Inc.

Cresilon, Inc.

DSI Ltd.

ENDOVISION CO., LTD

Ethicon US, LLC

F&A Medical

PrevestDenPro

Septodont

Teleflex Incorporated

Ultradent Products Inc. All

VladMiVa

Medcura, Inc.,

Key Segments Covered In Hemostatic Gels Market Research

By Material:

Bovine-Based

Porcine-Based

Polymer-Based

By Indication:

General Surgery

Dental Surgery

Veterinary Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopaedic Surgery

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Veterinary Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Online Sales

