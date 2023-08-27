GSB Flood Master Announces High Tech Equipment Rental in Perth

Perth, Australia, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — GSB Flood Master, a leading emergency flood response and water extraction service in Perth, now offers high-tech equipment rentals to residential and commercial property owners. The company provides industrial-grade blowers, dehumidifiers, air movers and other drying equipment for rent to help restore properties damaged by water intrusion.

According to owner of GSB Flood Master, “When a flood hits, time is of the essence. Our team responds fast with the proper equipment to dry and restore the property as quickly as possible. By offering equipment rentals, we provide property owners the same high-powered gear that professionals use to handle water damage, giving them more control over the restoration of their home or business.

GSB Flood Master delivers and sets up the equipment on-site, and provides guidance to ensure it’s used properly for maximum effectiveness. They offer round-the-clock emergency service to respond to floods and leaks, and their technicians are highly trained in water extraction and drying techniques according to industry standards. The company is equipped to handle all scales of water damage, from a minor leak to a major catastrophic flood.

The new equipment rental service provides property owners in Perth greater flexibility and potential cost-savings. The gear can be rented on an as-needed basis for DIY use, or as a supplement to full professional restoration services.

Available equipment includes:

•High-powered air movers and blowers to circulate air and speed up evaporation

•Commercial-grade dehumidifiers to remove excess moisture from the air

•Air scrubbers with HEPA filters to remove airborne contaminants

•Drying equipment like axial fans, infrared cameras, and moisture meters

GSB Flood Master has served residential and commercial property owners in Perth for over many years. They are available for emergency response 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more details on their water and flood damage restoration services or equipment rentals in Perth, call +61 400 949 954 or visit website.

About GSB Flood Master:

GSB Flood Master specializes in emergency flood response, water damage restoration and drying equipment rentals for residential and commercial properties in Perth, Australia. They provide 24/7 emergency services with highly trained technicians and industrial-grade equipment. GSB Flood Master is dedicated to quickly restoring properties to pre-loss condition. For more information, visit website.​

