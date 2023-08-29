WOLV3S ONLY FILMS and TM Entertainment Present the Premiere of “Plight” at The Apollo Theater in Harlem

New Orleans, Louisiana, 2023-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

WOLV3S ONLY FILMS, in partnership with TM Entertainment, is proud to announce the upcoming premiere of their highly anticipated film “Plight.” The premiere is scheduled to take place at the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, in December 2024. This work of art in cinema exposes the difficulties of a Black American family Man attempting to save his family from his wife’s drug addiction, offering a stirring story that connects with viewers all around the world.

“Plight” is an engrossing tale that explores the challenges, resilience, and tenacity of a Black American family as they make their way through a significant crisis that poses a threat to their way of life. The movie addresses themes of resilience, solidarity, and the unbreakable spirit that arises during times of struggle against a backdrop of societal complications and personal battles.

The premiere at The Apollo Theater promises to be a landmark event, bringing together distinguished guests, industry professionals, media personalities, and film enthusiasts to celebrate the culmination of creative efforts. The historic Apollo Theater, renowned for its role in shaping cultural movements and showcasing diverse talents, serves as the perfect venue for “Plight” to captivate hearts and minds.

Event Details:

Film: “Plight”

Premiere Date: December 2024

Venue: The Apollo Theater, Harlem, New York

“It is with great excitement that we announce the premiere of ‘Plight’ at The Apollo Theater. The film’s producer and director, calls it a “monument to the tenacity and resilience of the Black American experience”. As it illuminates the secret tales of families enduring hardship and the incredible resilience that manifests in such circumstances, “Plight” will, in our opinion, have a profound impact on viewers.”

WOLV3S ONLY FILMS and TM Entertainment are dedicated to producing impactful cinema that sparks conversations and promotes understanding. “Plight” stands as a testament to their commitment to storytelling that moves, educates, and inspires change.

For media inquiries, interviews, and press passes to the premiere of “Plight,” please contact:wolv3sonlyfilmsceo@gmail.com, Tyris Terrell McKnight (Owner-President-CEO) of WOLV3S ONLY FILMS.

About WOLV3S ONLY FILMS:

WOLV3S ONLY FILMS is a leading film production company based in New Orleans, Louisiana. With a mission to create thought-provoking and emotionally resonant films, WOLV3S ONLY FILMS is dedicated to sharing stories that highlight the human experience in all its complexity.

About TM Entertainment:

The dynamic entertainment firm TM Entertainment is dedicated to creating meaningful content for a variety of platforms. TM Entertainment strives to enhance the global entertainment environment with fresh and engrossing narratives with an emphasis on storytelling that crosses boundaries.

Media Contact

Company Name: WOLV3S ONLY FILMS

Contact Person: Tyris Terrell McKnight

E-Mail: wolv3sonlyfilmsceo@gmail.com

City: New Orleans

State: Louisiana

Country: United States