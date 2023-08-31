Lucintel Forecasts IV Pole Market to Reach $321.3 Million by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the IV pole market is projected to reach an estimated $321.3 million by 2028 from $259.1 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing number of chronic disease patients being diagnosed and treated, widespread adoption of these poles in hospitals and clinics, and expanding need for innovative healthcare infrastructure across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in IV pole market by product (2 hook top, 4 hook top, 6 hook top, and 8 hook top), material (stainless steel, chrome plated steel, and others), end use industry (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, nursing homes, long term care centers, and homecare settings), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Stainless steel market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material, the IV pole market is segmented into stainless steel, chrome plated steel, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the stainless steel market is expected to remain the largest segment due to owing to its benefits, such as heat and flame resistance, attractive appearance, sustainability, easy availability, and durability properties.

“Within the IV pole market, the hospital segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the hospital segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the wide availability of IV poles in these healthcare institutes and rising patient population being admitted to hospitals.

“North America will dominate the IV pole market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region due to the continuous growth in geriatric population, presence of key hospitals, and supportive government spending on healthcare sector in the region.

Major players of IV pole market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. 3M Healthcare, Medline Industries, Cardinal Health, AliMed, and Centicare are among the major IV pole providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

