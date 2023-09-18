Cell Culture Industry Is Projected To Boost Due To Growing Adoption For Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing

Cell culture industry data book covers cell culture, cell culture media, 3d cell culture, primary cell culture market.

Cell culture industry data book is a combination of the market data from four reports namely, cell culture, cell culture media, 3D cell culture, and primary cell culture market. Cell culture market was valued at USD 21.05 Billion in 2021 with CAGR of 11.86% during 2022-2030. Cell culture media market and primary cell culture market are also growing at the CAGR of 12.13% and 10.66% respectively.

Grand View Research’s Cell Culture Industry databook is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, market dynamics & trends, opportunity assessment, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the databook, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research. The following data points will be included in the final product offering in four reports and one sector report overview.

Cell Culture Market Insights

The global cell culture market size was estimated at USD 21.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.86% from 2022 to 2030. Its growth can be attributed to the rapid adoption of cell culture techniques to develop substrates for the safe production of viral vaccines, and the rising global demand for advanced therapy medicinal products. Furthermore, novel three-dimensional cell culture techniques and the growing need for them in biopharmaceutical development & vaccine production are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented researchers with the opportunity to investigate the novel contagious virus for the creation of therapeutic and diagnostic tools.

North America held the largest market share of 35.90% in 2022. The large share is attributed to the region’s well-established pharmaceutical & biotech sectors and widely used, technologically advanced solutions in the U.S. In addition, there is a large market for cell culture technologies due to the extensive cell therapy research efforts undertaken by several universities. The need for cell culturing technologies in research & clinical applications is further augmented by the growing prevalence of chronic & infectious diseases in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 13.79% over the forecast period due to the growing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness regarding cell and gene therapies, and a large potential for clinical research applications. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of scientific technologies and emerging therapeutics, such as regenerative medicines and cancer immunotherapies, is likely to strengthen the region’s growth in the near future.

Cell Culture Media Market Insights

The global cell culture media market size was valued at USD 3.62 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.23% from 2022 to 2030. Cell culture media is generally a gel or liquid including compounds required to regulate and support the growth of cells or microorganisms used in the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. Culture media is a critical ingredient in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, aiding the growth of cells, and is the fastest-growing segment within the cell culture market. The fast growth is mainly driven by the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, favorable governmental policies, and increasing investment in R&D.

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.96% in 2022. This major share can be attributed to the growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, mounting approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, and rising incidence of diseases such as cancer coupled with investments and funding in cell-based research.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Cell Culture Industry Data Book – Cell Culture, Cell Culture Media, 3D Cell Culture, Primary Cell Culture Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

3D Cell Culture Market insights

The global 3D cell culture market size was valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.74% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising efforts to develop potential alternatives to animal-based testing and the availability of funding programs for research. Moreover, consistent efforts in R&D activities by biopharmaceutical companies for drug development & discovery, and emphasis on the adoption of 3D cell cultures in cancer research are other factors anticipated to fuel market growth over the projected period. Animal models are largely used in cellular-based studies for studying the outlook of various diseases. However, they carry several demerits such as a lack of response accuracy, differences in response from different species, etc. Thus, to manage these issues, various government organizations are involved in promoting alternative ways for drug development.

North America dominated the market with a share of 45.58% in 2022. The market is collectively driven by the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, developed economies, the presence of key players, and various strategic initiatives undertaken by them. In addition, a supportive regulatory framework, government support for the development of three-dimensional culture models, and a high number of research organizations and universities investigating different stem-cells based approaches are projected to support the regional market. For instance, Harvard Stem Cell Institute is harnessing the ability of stem cells to change medicine for better outcomes.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.74% during 2023-2030. The high burden of chronic diseases, the flourishing biotechnology sector in the region, low operating costs, and rising investments by companies in the region are fueling the regional market. Moreover, rising demand for cellular therapies, increasing biobanks, and strong research potential are further contributing to the regional market.

Primary Cell Culture Market Insights

The global primary cell culture market size was valued at USD 3.79 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.66% from 2022 to 2030. The primary factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, infections, autoimmune diseases, diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular diseases, and nephrological diseases. This surge in prevalence has subsequently led to increased research activities, fostering the widespread adoption of primary cell cultures.

North America accounted for the largest share of 41.52% in 2022. North America is dominating the primary cell culture market due to several factors, including robust research infrastructure, significant investments in biomedical research, and the presence of key industry players. The region has a strong scientific community and well-established research institutions that actively contribute to advancements in cell culture technologies. Additionally, North America is home to numerous biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies that are investing heavily in primary cell culture research and development.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.64% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is primarily driven by the lower costs associated with stem cell transplantation in the region, thereby contributing to the high demands. Additionally, there has been a surge in the development and manufacturing of cell and gene therapies in Asia Pacific, with notable advancements in regenerative medicine, stem cell research, and tissue engineering applications. The growing investment, research capabilities, and cost advantages have propelled regional market growth.

Go through the table of content of Cell Culture Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study.

Cell Culture Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in the cell culture industry is high due to the presence of a large number of both well-established players and small- to mid-sized companies as well as CROs in the market space. To maintain a significant share in the market, key participants are undertaking various initiatives and implementing business strategies, such as product launches, product portfolio expansion, reinforcement and stabilizing the distribution network, and manufacturing capacity expansion and geographic reach expansion through acquisitions, collaborations, and partnership.

Key players operating in the cell culture industry are –

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Eppendorf AG

• Merck KGaA

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• PromoCell GmbH

• Lonza Group AG