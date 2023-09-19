DesignNBuy INC Unveils All-in-One Web2Print 5.0: Empowering Corporate Printers and Brand Portals

Dallas, TX, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — DesignNBuy INC, a leading innovator in web-to-print technology, is excited to announce the release of All-in-One Web2Print 5.0, a groundbreaking upgrade tailored to meet the needs of corporate printers and brand portals.

All-in-One Web2Print 5.0 represents a significant leap forward in web to print solutions. This upgrade is purpose-built to assist printer service providers in facilitating seamless management and ordering of printed materials and marketing collateral through their online platforms. It caters specifically to business and corporate clients, allowing them to streamline their print procurement and customization processes with ease.

From commercial printers and B2B print providers to marketing agencies and graphic designers, All-in-One Web2Print 5.0 invites a diverse range of entities to transition from manual operations to automation. This shift redefines the perception of web-to-print; it’s not just beneficial for printers but also for their valued corporate customers.

What sets this software apart is its simplicity of implementation, scalability, and customization. It aligns perfectly with unique business requirements and budget considerations, offering limitless integration possibilities with third-party systems.

Key Enhancements and Features:

Business-to-Business (B2B) Web2Print Storefronts:

All-in-One Web2Print 5.0 introduces a powerful B2B web to print software, allowing printers to set up exclusive, white-labeled storefronts for each corporate customer directly from the admin panel. This module is especially valuable for businesses with multiple locations, distributed marketing teams, or complex branding needs. It provides corporate customers with a convenient and efficient way to manage and order printed materials while maintaining brand consistency.

Each B2B store functions as a private space, customizable for individual corporate accounts with branded homepages, exclusive product catalogs, design templates, pricing, and payment options. Corporate stores can even be configured with multiple locations or departments, each with its appointed head. To ensure brand consistency and quality control, an approval workflow is integrated, requiring designated location heads or administrators to approve customized designs before printing.

Enhanced Template Builder:

The latest version of All-in-One Web2Print enhances the template builder application, giving administrators and graphic designers better control over editable design templates. Admin users can now determine the level of personalization allowed for end-users and adjust the properties of all editable elements within the design. For example, when creating an editable template for corporate business cards, the admin can lock the logo, brand colors, and font for text elements, ensuring consistent branding. Corporate users can then modify only the text to create personalized cards when placing orders. The new template builder offers improved control over design elements, including locking/unlocking editing, auto-resizing, and conditional suppression.

Form-Based Quick Editor:

All-in-One Web2Print 5.0 introduces an all-new form-based quick editor module, deprecating the previous inline implementation within product details. This module enhances the design and personalization experience, ideal for products with limited design areas. It is especially beneficial for mobile users looking to customize products and order on the go. For corporate customers, it provides precise control over branding elements while allowing editing of specific text and image fields in a controlled manner.

In summary, with the release of All-in-One Web2Print 5.0, DesignNBuy INC offers a complete web-to-print solution catering to both B2C and B2B markets. B2C web-to-print emphasizes simplicity and personalization for individual consumers, while B2B web-to-print focuses on brand consistency, control, and efficiency for businesses and organizations.

For more information about All-in-One Web2Print 5.0 and its features, please visit https://www.designnbuy.com/all-in-one-designer-html5.html

DesignNBuy INC, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, USA, continues its commitment to delivering innovative solutions to the printing industry.

For media inquiries and interview requests, please contact Mr.Abhishek Agarwal at www.designbuy.com or 1-347-647-9799.

Source: https://timebusinessnews.com/designnbuy-inc-unveils-all-in-one-web2print-5-0-revolutionizing-corporate-printing-and-brand-management/