Knowledgeum Academy Officiates a Milestone With its Inaugural Investiture Ceremony

Jabalpur, India, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Knowledgeum Academy, an IB World School and Cambridge International, backed by JAIN Group, celebrated a significant occasion on 9th September with its very first investiture ceremony. The event marked an important milestone in Knowledgeum Academy’s journey towards quality education and strengthened its resolve to nurture future leaders of the country.

The investiture ceremony was a celebratory and prestigious event which was graced by esteemed dignitaries- Lt. Col. Sunil Kumar, AO, 9 KAR BN NCC, Maj. Dr. Rekha Sinha, A.N.O, NCC, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), educators, learners, and their proud parents. It was a day filled with pride, honour, and the promise of a brighter future as Knowledgeum Academy bequeathed leadership responsibilities upon its young leaders. The ceremony began with an inspiring welcome address by Mr. Kalai Rajan, Head of the School where he stressed the significance of the ceremony in shaping young minds into powerful change-makers.

The highlight of the event was the formal investiture, where the newly chosen student council leaders were presented with their badges and sashes. Head Boy, Head Girl, House Captains, and various other roles essential for the effective functioning of the academy were bestowed upon the learners by Lt. Col. Sunil Kumar sas their proud parents looked on with pride. The selection of these young leaders happened through a highly competitive and rigorous process, which considered their academic achievements, leadership qualities, and commitment to the academy’s values. There was pride and excitement in the air, as the new leaders vowed to uphold the academy’s values of excellence, integrity, and leadership throughout their tenure.

The investiture ceremony also featured inspirational speeches by Lt. Col. Sunil Kumar and Maj. Dr. Rekha Sinha, who shared treasured anecdotes and words of wisdom with learners, who were gripped by their speeches. A vote of thanks by student council leaders concluded the ceremony, wherein the leaders expressed their heartfelt thanks to the academy’s management, educators, and parents for their continued support.

The investiture ceremony was a reminder of the Academy’s commitment to nurturing academic excellence and preparing self-reliant global individuals capable of positively influencing society.

About Knowledgeum Academy:

Knowledgeum Academy is an IB World School and Cambridge International is backed by JAIN Group, an education provider in India having 30 years of legacy. It is a place where the mind and heart come together for an immersive learning experience. At Knowledgeum Academy, the learners will be provided with an engaging, highly stimulating, interactive, and reflective environment.