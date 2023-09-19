Rohde & Schwarz and Greenerwave collaborate to verify RIS modules and drive 6G research

Columbia, MD, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Caption: OTA measurements of the FR2 RIS from Greenerwave in a wireless performance test chamber.

Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS) promise to revolutionize wireless communications. RIS is a key technology for 6G networks, which must be more efficient than 4G LTE or 5G NR in every way. RIS technology uses metamaterials to control the otherwise random radio environment. Metamaterials are the key to fulfilling the promise of RIS. The materials enable unprecedented control over EM waves by manipulating the impedance on a subwavelength scale and have led to significant breakthroughs in imaging, radar and wireless communications.

Rohde & Schwarz test and measurement instruments were used to characterize an FR2 RIS from Greenerwave for the recent test campaign. Testing RIS modules requires a test environment that can be illuminated from different incident angles while simultaneously measuring signals at multiple angles. A wireless performance test chamber (WPTC) from Rohde & Schwarz was used for over-the-air (OTA) measurements. A holder was specifically designed for the feed antenna illuminating the Greenerwave RIS.

The RIS from Greenerwave uses a metamaterial proprietary technology. The RIS is an electronic device, composed of many layers and a surface inlaid with a set of patch antennas, called pixels or unit cells, whose electromagnetic responses can be controlled via a control board. The module operates in 5G FR2 and beyond, covering a bandwidth of 25-30 GHz with instantaneous bandwidth of 2 GHz. The module comes with separate polarization control, beam scanning from -60 to 60 degrees and a beam width as narrow as 3 degrees.

During the measurement campaigns, the RIS reflection characteristics and reflection quality were investigated in the test chamber with respect to modulated 5G signals in the millimeterwave frequency range. The 3D reflection characteristic measurements were performed with the R&S ZVA vector network analyzer (VNA), and the 5G signal reflection quality measurements used the R&S SMW200A vector signal generator and R&S FSW signal and spectrum analyzer. R&S AMS32 software was used to automate measurement and data analysis. Results verified that the Greenerwave RIS can enhance wireless communications capabilities, particularly in the context of 5G FR2 implementations.

Alexander Pabst, Vice President Market Segment Wireless Communications at Rohde & Schwarz says: “We are excited about our successful collaboration with Greenerwave to characterize a FR2 RIS module. Our combined research efforts will chart the course for further advancements in 6G, as we continue to explore innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the wireless industry.”

Geoffroy Lerosey, CEO & CSO of Greenerwave, and Youssef Nasser, Head of 5G/6G Business Unit, agree: “We believe in our RIS technology and its capabilities to develop new 5G FR2 use cases. Our collaboration with Rohde & Schwarz is an important step in proving that our RIS meets the 5G requirements using professional OTA equipment. In the near future, we will explore new opportunities that help shape the technology development in 5G advanced and beyond.”

Rohde & Schwarz actively supports 6G research activities across Europe, Asia and the US, while also contributing to research projects, the work of industry alliances and collaborating with leading research institutes and universities. Greenerwave, a French startup based in Paris, is active in many European research projects and activities for 5G/6G, Satcom, radar and RFID through a cutting-edge and natively energy sober technology. Both Rohde & Schwarz and Greenerwave are members of the one6G alliance and ETSI ISG RIS and are actively involved in shaping the future of RIS technology.

For more information on 6G test solutions from Rohde & Schwarz, visit: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/6g

Greenerwave SAS is a French deeptech startup based in Paris. It is a spin off from Institut Langevin, an academic laboratory that belongs to French academic research center CNRS and engineering school ESPCI Paris. Greenerwave innovates through its technology in passive control of electromagnetic wave propagation using reconfigurable intelligent surfaces. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and characterizes electronically reconfigurable metasurfaces that go from a few 100 MHz to sub-THz, for applications that range from IoT and RFID in the lower part of the spectrum, to smart antennas and radars in the higher ones. It is protected by a strong portfolio of 10 patents. Greenerwave is a partner of choice for the design and fabrication of RIS for both communication and sensing applications.

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group is among the trailblazers when it comes to paving the way for a safer and connected world with its leading solutions in test & measurement, technology systems, and networks & cybersecurity. Founded nearly 90 years ago, the group is a reliable partner for industry and government customers around the globe. On June 30, 2022, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,000 employees worldwide. The independent group achieved a net revenue of EUR 2.53 billion in the 2021/2022 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

