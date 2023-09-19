Lucintel Forecasts Global On-Orbit Satellite Servicing Market to Reach $5.8 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global on-orbit satellite servicing market looks promising with opportunities in the military & government and commercial sectors. The global on-orbit satellite servicing market is expected to reach an estimated $5.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing requirement for replacement or maintenance of in-orbit satellites, growing number of aged satellite systems, and rising need of such services to prevent expensive satellite launches.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in on-orbit satellite servicing market to 2030 by service (active debris removal and orbit adjustment, robotic servicing, refueling, and assembly), orbit type (low earth orbit, medium earth orbit, and geostationary orbit), end use (military & government and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, low earth orbit, medium earth orbit, and geostationary orbitare the major segments of on-orbit satellite servicing market by orbit type. Lucintel forecast that geostationary orbit will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, commercial is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Maxar Technologies, Astroscale Holdings, SpaceLogistics, Airbus, and Thales Alenia Space are the major suppliers in the on-orbit satellite servicing market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

Spray Foam Insulation Market

North American Spray Foam Insulation Market

3.Mineral Wool Insulation Market

4.Polyurethane Foam Market:

5.Spray Foam Equipment Market:

6.Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market:

7.Phenolic Insulation Market:

8.Aerogel Market:

9.Medical Foam Market:

10.Zinc Oxide in the Global Cosmetics Market: