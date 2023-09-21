Lucintel Forecasts Global Cable Accessory Market to Reach $70.4 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cable accessory market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, renewable, and infrastructure markets. The global cable accessory market is expected to reach an estimated $70.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient accessory, increasing preference for compact and space-saving product, and growing demand for electricity from various end-use industries, such as oil & gas, construction, and manufacturing.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cable accessory to 2030 by power range (overhead cables & accessory, underground cables & accessory, and submarine cables & accessory), voltage (low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage), end use industry (industrial, renewable, and infrastructure), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, overhead cable accessory, underground cable accessory, and submarine cable accessory are the major segments of cable accessory market by end use industry. Lucintel forecast that overhead cable accessory is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its various advantages, such as low cost, easy installation, easy troubleshoot, natural cooling, less size of conductors, and upgradation.

Within this market, industrial will remain the largest segment due to significant use of cable accessory among this settings to maintain various equipment, machinery, and automation operations.

