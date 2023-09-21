Lucintel Forecasts Global car air purifier Market to Reach $2.6 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global car air purifier market looks promising with opportunities in the OEM and aftermarket markets. The global car air purifier market is expected to reach an estimated $2.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing sales of vehicles in emerging countries, integration of new innovative technologies to conventional car air purifiers as well as ionizers, and increasing awareness about the harmful effects of the traditional modes of transport.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in car air purifier to 2030 by technology (HEPA, ionic filters, activated carbon, and other technologies), vehicle type (luxury, economical, and medium-priced), sales channel (OEM and aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, HEPA (high efficiency particulate air), activated carbon, and ionic filter are the major segments of car air purifier market by technology. Lucintel forecasts that HEPA will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its affordability, superior quality and reliability of HEPA filters in removing airborne particles.

Within this market, aftermarket will remain the fastest growing segment due to huge existence of distributors, retailers, and offline & online footprints across the globe.

APAC will remain the highest growing region over the forecast period due to rising sales of automobiles, presence of robust manufacturing base and increasing implication of favorable government policies to increase production in countries such as india and china.

Honeywell International, 3M, Panasonic Holdings, Eureka Forbes, Denso Coporation, Sharp Electronics, Koninklijke Philips, and Airbus Electronic Technology are the major suppliers in the car air purifier market.

