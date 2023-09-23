Unmatched Expertise in Eichler Homes: Bay Area’s Premier Real Estate Team – The Boyenga Team – Launches the Ultimate Website for Mid-Mod Enthusiasts, Buyers, and Sellers

Los Gatos, CA, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — The Boyenga Real Estate Team, a leading and innovative real estate team in the Bay Area, has announced the launch of their new website dedicated to Eichler Homes. This innovative platform offers up-to-date information and unparalleled access to the Bay Area’s iconic Eichler Homes, a signature style that has come to epitomize the region’s architectural legacy with a resurgence in popularity.

Eichler Homes are renowned for their modernist architecture, characterized by open floor plans, floor-to-ceiling windows, and integrated indoor-outdoor living spaces. They have become synonymous with Bay Area living, attracting a community of enthusiasts who value design, quality, and uniqueness. This new website, BayAreaEichlerHomes.com, offers buyers the most detailed and suitable opportunity to explore and purchase some of the most sought-after Eichler Homes across the Bay Area.

Features of the newly launched website include:

Comprehensive Listings: Detailed selection of Eichler Homes across the South Bay, Peninsula, and East Bay, with specific listings, information, and history of each Neighborhood Location

Quick and Personalized Support: Unparalleled assistance from The Boyenga Team’s top ranked agents, providing tailored insights and guidance through every step of the buying process.

Notable Services: The Boyenga Team offers unique and high-quality buying and selling services, such as personalized consultations, closing support, strategic pricing to help Buyers and Sellers have the most efficient and beneficial process.



About The Boyenga Real Estate Team: With 30+ years of market experience and over 1800 homes sold, The Boyenga Team is ranked the #1 Compass Real Estate Team in Silicon Valley with over $2.1 Billion in total sales volume. The Boyenga Team have earned their reputation by always putting the interests of their clients first, consistently seeking more innovative ways to deliver an extraordinary client experience.

Media Contact:

Eric and Janelle Boyenga

Compass / Boyenga Real Estate Team

+1(408)-373-1660

homes@boyenga.com

bayareaeichlerhomes.com