Empex Watertoys® Introduces Cutting-Edge Spray Park Equioment’s: Redefining Water Play Excellence

Empex Watertoys®, a leading name in water play solutions, is proud to introduce its latest innovation in spray park equipment. This groundbreaking product line promises to revolutionize water-based recreational facilities and enhance the splashing experience for people of all ages.

Ontario, Canada, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Designed with creativity and safety in mind, Empex Watertoys® spray park equipment represents the culmination of years of research and development. With a commitment to delivering excellence, Empex Watertoys® ensures that its equipment meets and exceeds industry standards.

Key features of Empex Watertoys® spray park equipment include:

Interactive Water Features: Company offers an array of interactive water features that encourage active play and engagement among visitors. These features promote physical activity while providing a refreshing escape from the heat. Customization Options: They understand that each water play area is unique. Therefore, the company offers a wide range of customization options to meet the specific needs and preferences of clients. From themed designs to tailored color schemes, the possibilities are endless. Safety First: Safety is a top priority at Empex Watertoys®. The spray park equipment’s is designed with the highest safety standards in mind, featuring slip-resistant surfaces and strategically placed water outlets to minimize risks and ensure a worry-free experience for all. Sustainability:Empex Watertoys® is committed to environmental responsibility. Their equipment is designed to minimize water and energy consumption, making it an eco-friendly choice for water park operators and communities.

For more information about Empex Watertoys® spray park equipment’s and to explore the full range of offerings, please visit www.watertoys.com

About the company:

Since 1986, Empex Watertoys® has designed and built splash pad equipment and water features that are enjoyed by patrons of all ages in over 50 countries around the world. Our 20,000 sq. ft. design and manufacturing facility is dedicated to creative, fun and interactive concepts and designs, and the building of the safest, most enjoyable and durable water toys and equipment.

Contact Information:

Phone: 905.649.5047 | 1 800 833 8580

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2