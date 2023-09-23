Kind Family Dentistry Presents $500 off Invisalign + Complementary Scan & Consultation On Oct 13th!

Scottsdale, Arizona, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Kind Family Dentistry is thrilled to announce an exclusive, one-day offer that will put a smile on your face! On October 13th, 2023, we’re offering an incredible $500 off on Invisalign treatments, accompanied by a complementary scan and consultation. This limited-time opportunity is designed to help you achieve your dream smile while experiencing the highest quality dental care.

Dr. Daniel Kovacik, the lead dentist at Kind Family Dentistry, expresses his enthusiasm for this special event: “At Kind Family Dentistry, we are dedicated to providing the best dental care and helping our patients achieve their smile goals. Invisalign is a fantastic option for those seeking a straighter, more confident smile. With this exclusive offer, we want to make it even more accessible to our community. We invite everyone to join us on October 13th for this incredible opportunity.”

Invisalign is a revolutionary orthodontic treatment that offers a virtually invisible and comfortable alternative to traditional braces. It involves a series of custom-made aligners that gradually shift your teeth into their desired position. The benefits of Invisalign include:

Aesthetic Appeal: Invisalign aligners are nearly invisible, making them an ideal choice for those who want to straighten their teeth discreetly. Comfort: The aligners are made from smooth, comfortable plastic, eliminating the discomfort often associated with metal braces. Removability: Invisalign aligners can be easily removed for eating, brushing, and flossing, allowing for greater convenience and oral hygiene. Effective Results: Many patients experience noticeable improvements in their smiles in a relatively short time.

During the one-day event on October 13th, patients who book an Invisalign treatment at Kind Family Dentistry will receive a generous $500 discount. The offer includes a complimentary scan and consultation, where our team will assess your unique dental needs and discuss your treatment plan. It’s an opportunity to take the first step toward the smile you’ve always wanted.

For more information or to book your appointment for the October 13th event, please contact:

Kind Family Dentistry

Phone: +14809484944

Email: info@kindfamilydentistry.com

Website: https://kindfamilydentistry.com/

About Kind Family Dentistry

Kind Family Dentistry is a trusted dental practice located in Scottsdale, AZ, dedicated to providing exceptional dental care to patients of all ages. Led by Dr. Daniel Kovacik and his team of professionals, Kind Family Dentistry offers a wide range of dental services, from general to pediatric dentistry, with a commitment to kindness, compassion, and excellence in dentistry. Our goal is to assist our patients in attaining and preserving lifelong, healthy, and aesthetically pleasing smiles.