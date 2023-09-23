The Scientology Information Center Combats Xenophobia Through Programs Highlighting all Cultures

Clearwater, FL, USA, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — On Saturday, September 23rd, at 3pm the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater will launch educational program screenings from the Scientology Network. New screenings will continue to be shown each Saturday from 3-5pm to bring people together.

“Xenophobia, which means, ‘Dislike of or prejudice against people from other countries’ is everywhere. Be it through macroaggressions, or blatant hate crimes against foreigners – it’s common in the news,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “During the pandemic, isolation, and inaccurate theories about the sources of the virus contributed to a 50% increase of violent crimes towards foreigners,” said Skjelset citing a study by the UK-based End Violence and Racism against the East and Southeast Asian Communities Organization. “Something must be done to stop this dangerous trend,” added Skjelset.

Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, “Men hate each other because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other; they don’t know each other because they are separated from each other.” With that in mind, the Scientology Information Center has taken a creative approach to combating intolerance and distrust. As getting on a plane and visiting another country isn’t always feasible, the Information Center is airing programs that allow viewers to “travel” through the lens of a camera and experience new countries, cultures, people, foods and customs through the exclusive series, Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network (Scientology.TV).

Destination: Scientology brings viewers to countries and cities all over the world to learn about people and places. Viewers will also learn how Churches of Scientology in these diverse areas help their communities achieve happiness, reach their goals and enhance their lives.

The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street. To learn more about this facility or to find out about upcoming events please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org

The Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in humanitarian programs and community events. Clearwater is home to the international spiritual headquarters of the Church of Scientology. Its Scientology Information Center is open to all and provides answers to questions about Scientology through its audio-visual displays, exhibits and publications.

For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org.

Photo caption: The Scientology Information Center holds an earlier showing of Destination: Scientology, London from the Scientology Network. Airings like these bring diverse communities together to learn about other countries, cultures and the Churches of Scientology located in those regions.