Myth-Busting: Root Canal Benefits at Grafton Dental, Pleasant Hill

Understanding Root Canal Therapy: A Path to Dental Wellness

Root canal therapy, or endodontic treatment, involves thoroughly removing infected pulp tissue from within a tooth. Contrary to popular belief, this procedure is pain-relieving and essential for preventing the progression of tooth decay and cavities.

The Three-Step Root Canal Procedure at Grafton Dental Office

At Grafton Dental, root canal therapy unfolds in three key steps:

Precise Cleaning: The process begins with meticulous cleaning of the root canals using specialized endodontic files. This step is pivotal in eliminating dead and infected pulp tissue, halting the tooth’s degeneration. The dentist in Pleasant Hill, CA, gathers essential information about your teeth through a comprehensive assessment, including radiographs, visual examinations, and impressions. Effective Sealing: Following the cleaning, the next phase involves sealing the cleaned root canals. Using a sealer paste and gutta-percha, a rubber-like material, our skilled Pleasant Hill dentist ensures the canals are securely sealed. Patients are then allowed to return home, awaiting the final step of the procedure. Crowning Achievement: The last step encompasses the placement of a dental crown. This crucial element safeguards the treated tooth, offering protection against chipping. A dental crown crafted from materials like porcelain, gold, or resin composite restores full functionality to the tooth.

The Vital Role of Dental Crowns

Dental crowns play a pivotal role in post-root canal therapy. Apart from preventing the filling from deteriorating, a dental crown ensures the tooth’s functionality. Chewing on teeth lacking cuspal protection can pose challenges. Following a root canal treatment, the tooth becomes biologically inert, alleviating pain and sensitivity. Multiple appointments may be necessary to complete the procedure depending on the extent of infection and the number of teeth requiring treatment.

Rediscover Dental Comfort and Functionality at Grafton Dental

