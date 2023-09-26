Prime Healthcare’s Chief Medical Officers have been named to Becker’s Hospital Review

Posted on 2023-09-26 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Ontario, California, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Sunny Bhatia, Dr. Kavitha Bhatia, Dr. Paryus Patel, and Dr. Sonia Mehta were selected among the top physicians in the nation for their dedication to strengthening healthcare through their leadership in clinical excellence, operational strategy, patient-centered initiatives, and value-based care.

This list features chief medical officers who are tasked with ensuring that patients receive the safest and most effective care possible. They act as liaisons between physicians and administrative staff at their hospitals and health systems and provide unique clinical perspectives to the executive team.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution