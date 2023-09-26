The global agricultural testing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global agricultural testing market looks promising with opportunities in the safety testing and quality assurance markets. The global agricultural testing market is expected to reach an estimated $8.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for sustainable agriculture methods, increasing stringent safety and quality regulations related to soil protection, and growing agricultural activities globally along with escalating need of agricultural soil testing services & solutions.

In this market, soil testing, water testing, seed testing, compost testing, manure testing, biosolids testing, and plant tissue testing are different segments of agricultural testing market by sample. Lucintel forecastS that soil testing will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising concern towards environmental pollution, increasing requirement for improvement in soil fertility, and growing adoption of highly advanced soil testing solutions.

Within this market, quality assurance segment will remain the fastest growing segment due to rising demand of agricultural testing services & solutions to ensure the quality of soil as well as crop, growing incidences of foodborne diseases worldwide, along with increasing strict regulatory guidelines to safeguard safety and quality of agricultural products.

APAC will remain the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to significantly increasing agricultural activities, rising demand for food and agricultural products, and growing adoption of advanced agricultural testing techniques in this region.

SGS, Eurofins, Intertek, Bureau Veritas, ALS, TUV Nord Group, Mérieux, Asurequality, EXOVA, Agilent Technologies, and Agrifood Technology are the major suppliers in the global agricultural testing market.

