Smile Bright: Save $500 on Invisalign + Free Teeth Whitening & Retainers at The Sugar House Dentist!

Salt Lake City, UT, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Sugar House Dentist announces an exclusive offer to make the smile brighter. Patients can save $500 off Invisalign in Salt Lake City, UT. They will get a free take-home teeth whitening kit and retainers post-treatment, a combined value of $857.

Invisalign, the cutting-edge clear braces solution, is renowned for correcting a range of dental concerns, including overcrowding, spacing issues, overbite, underbite, crossbite, open bite, and misaligned teeth. The Sugar House Dentist proudly offers this transformative treatment to its valued patients.

They have crafted an offer that’s hard to resist. Patients can now enjoy a generous $500 discount on Invisalign treatment, coupled with complimentary take-home teeth whitening, free records, and post-treatment retainers valued at $857. This offer ensures that patients attain beautifully aligned smiles and retain their radiant, white brilliance long after treatment completion. It’s an opportunity for smile transformation and confidence enhancement, all while enjoying substantial savings.

Dr. Jared Theurer, the prominent dentist in Salt Lake City, UT, expressed enthusiasm about this exclusive deal, saying, “We are committed to enhancing our patients’ smiles and oral health. This special promotion allows us to provide accessible and effective dental solutions while making the journey towards a perfect smile more affordable.”

The practice utilizes state-of-the-art dental technology, including iTero Element® Scanner, intraoral cameras, digital X-rays, TEKSCAN™, and adheres to strict HIPAA patient privacy practices. Combining these features and the limited-time opportunity, the office aims to help everyone achieve their dream smile while saving big.

To learn more about Invisalign discounts or to schedule a consultation, please get in touch with The Sugar House Dentist today. Give a call (801) 618-0197 or visit the website thesugarhousedentist.com

About The Sugar House Dentist

The Sugar House Dentist is a trusted dental practice in Salt Lake City, UT, known for its commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered care. With a focus on innovative treatments and a dedication to improving smiles, their team of experienced professionals offers a range of services, including Invisalign® clear braces. Patient comfort and satisfaction are at the heart of their practice, supported by cutting-edge dental technology and strict adherence to HIPAA patient privacy practices.