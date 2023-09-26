RF GAN devices in the global satcom market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2028.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of RF GAN devices in the satcom market looks promising with opportunities in the module and discrete markets. RF GAN devices in the global satcom market is expected to reach an estimated $0.23 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of GaN technology among space industry and rising preference for satellite based wireless communication.

In this market, power amplifier, switch, low noise amplifier, phase shifters, attenuators, couplers, and antenna tuners are the major device type segments. Lucintel forecasts that power amplifier segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its growing application in satellite communication systems to enable high power density in a small, light weighted, and affordable design.

Within this market, discrete segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant use of discrete RF GAN in satellite communication applications to meet the desired level of performance.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for wireless equipment, rising number of manufacturing unit of RF GAN devices in the region, and expanding number of 5G base station infrastructure in China.

Qorvo, Skyworks Solutions, Analog Devices, Qualcomm Technologies, WOLFSPEED, and MACOM are the major suppliers in the RF GAN devices in the global satcom market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related Reports:

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

3. Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market

4. Printed Circuit Board Market:

5. Semiconductor Market:

6. Connector Market:

7. Pressure Sensor Market:

8. Probe Card Market:

9. Sensor Market:

10. Smart Card IC Market: