Lucintel Forecasts Global Iridium Spark Plug Market to Reach $0.7 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global iridium spark plug market looks promising with opportunities in the compact car, mid-size car, SUV, luxury car, LCV, and HCV markets. The global iridium spark plug market is expected to reach an estimated $0.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising automotive production, growing focus of manufacturers and authorities towards fuel efficiency and emission norms, and installation of technologically developed equipment.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in iridium spark plug market to 2030 by type (electrode diameter 0.4mm, electrode diameter 0.5mm, and electrode diameter 0.6mm), application (compact cars, mid-size cars, SUVs, luxury cars, LCVs, and HCVs), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, electrode diameter 0.4mm, electrode diameter 0.5mm, and electrode diameter 0.6mm are the major segments of iridium spark plug market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that electrode diameter 0.4mm will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, LCVs will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period.

APAC will remain the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to rising automotive market as well as growing government initiatives to increase foreign direct investments in the countries like China and India.

Federal-Mogul Corporation, Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation, Acdelco, NGK Spark Plugs, Holley Performance Products, and Weichai Power are the major suppliers in the iridium spark plug market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1. Marine Audio Market:

2. Marine Port and Service Market:

3. Inflatable Boat Market:

4. Recreational Boating Market:

5. Ship-to-Shore Smart Port Crane Market:

6. Marine Actuator and Valve Market:

7. Smart Port Market:

8. Automated Container Terminal Market:

9. LNG Bunkering Market Report: