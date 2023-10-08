Leading Dentist Dr. Seth Wasson, DMD, Offers Top-Quality Dental Care at Brentwood Dental Group

Brentwood, MO, 2023-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ — Brentwood Dental Group is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Seth Wasson, DMD, to their esteemed team of dental professionals. Dr. Wasson brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to delivering top-quality dental care to patients in the Brentwood area.

Dr. Wasson’s dedication to excellence in dentistry is evident in his approach to patient care. He combines advanced dental techniques with a compassionate demeanor, ensuring that every patient who walks through the doors of Brentwood Dental Group receives the highest treatment and attention.

One of the key factors that sets Dr. Wasson apart is his comprehensive range of dental services. From routine check-ups and cleanings to complex restorative procedures, he offers a complete spectrum of dental care options under one roof. This approach enhances convenience for patients and promotes continuity of care, allowing Dr. Wasson to tailor treatment plans to each individual’s unique needs and goals.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Seth Wasson join our dental family,” said Blake Cavender, Dentist at Brentwood Dental Group. “His commitment to delivering top-quality dental care aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional patient service. With Dr. Wasson on board, we are confident in our ability to meet the diverse dental needs of the Brentwood community.”

Dr. Wasson’s expertise covers various dental specialties, including general, cosmetic, restorative, and more. Whether patients seek routine preventive care, cosmetic enhancements, or therapeutic solutions, they can rely on Dr. Wasson’s skill and dedication to achieving outstanding results.

As a local dentist, Dr. Wasson understands the importance of community engagement and building long-term patient relationships. He is excited to become an active member of the Brentwood community and contribute to his patients’ overall well-being and oral health.

Patients seeking top-quality dental care and a compassionate dentist in Brentwood need look no further than Dr. Seth Wasson, DMD, at Brentwood Dental Group. To schedule an appointment or learn more about the comprehensive dental services available, please visit www.brentwooddentalgroup.net or call (314) 696-1544.

About Brentwood Dental Group

Brentwood Dental Group is a premier dental practice in Brentwood, committed to delivering exceptional dental care with a patient-centric focus. With a team of dedicated professionals and a comprehensive range of services, they provide the highest standard of dental treatment in a welcoming and comfortable environment.

Media Contact

Dr. Seth Wasson

(314) 696-1544

brentwooddentalgroup@mb2dental.com