Metal Cans Industry: Central & South America to expand at a Highest CAGR by 2030

Grand View Research’s Metal Cans industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Beverage Cans Market Report Highlights

The global Beverage Cans Market size was valued at USD 37.4 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.

In terms of revenue, the steel segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period. As steel has ambient nature, cans made from it need not be cooled during the packaging and shipping process, thereby simplifying logistics and enabling cost-saving storage. Steel cans are easily separated in recycling facilities from other waste using magnetic equipment, also can be recycled repeatedly without losing the quality of steel. Thus the material is experiencing growth in the global market

The aluminum segment accounted for the maximum volume share of 95.2% in 2022. The increasing focus on the recycling of discarded metal products is projected to support the growth of the aluminum can market over the forecast timeframe is projected to support the market growth. According to National Packaging Waste Database, the recycling rate of aluminum rose to 56% in 2019, increasing year on year by 4% from 52% in 2018 and 41% from 2010

Companies in the industry for beverage cans have been continuously improving the aesthetics, product strength, and shelf life of the packaged beverage. In July 2021, BALL CORPORATION announced its plans to build new aluminum beverage packaging plants in the U.K. With significant growth of sustainable cans in categories, including wines, waters, hard seltzers, and ready-to-drink cocktails, the company also plans to open new cutting-edge facilities for facilitating increased revenue and increase its market share in the country

Aluminum Cans Market Report Highlights

The global Aluminum Cans Market size was valued at USD 45.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing awareness about the sustainability benefits associated with aluminum packaging coupled with easy recycling at infinite times without losing quality and less energy consumption is the major factor driving the market growth.

According to the Metal Packaging Europe and European Aluminum, the recycling rate of aluminum beverage cans in the European Union including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland was 73% in 2020.

Furthermore, as per the proposed new draft for a Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation of the EU, aluminum cans meet the highest recyclability performance grade of 95%.

Additionally, it allows varied customization including closure type, size, quality, and logo printing as per the requirement of end users also one of the major factors supporting the growth.

Competitive Landscape

The continuously rising efforts by the respective government of the countries the protection the environment from increasing packaging waste are likely to exhibit significant changes in the manufacturing practices of players in the market over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the Metal Cans Industry are:

Crown Holdings Inc.

Kian Joo Group

Rexam Plc.

Siligan Containers Corporation

Sonoco Phoenix Inc.

