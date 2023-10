Future Electronics Announces Limited-Time Discounts on Discrete Semiconductors and Circuit Protection Components

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components is excited to launch yet another discount; this time, a wide range of discrete semiconductors and circuit protection components are 15% off for a limited time.

Until November 5th, online customers can take advantage of 15% off discrete semiconductors and circuit protection components on the Future Electronics website. This limited-time offer presents an exciting opportunity for customers to explore a wide range of high-quality solutions while enjoying significant savings.

This promotion features components from top manufacturers and enables customers to source top-quality devices at a discount while maintaining the highest standards of performance in their designs.

For more information and to explore the extensive range of available discretes and circuit protection, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/promotions/discrete-semiconductors.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

###