Sales Rain Opens New Exxa Office at Bridgetowne, Quezon City

Bridgetowne, Quezon City, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Sales Rain Inc., a leading provider of flexible office space solutions, is excited to announce the opening of its new Exxa office on the 20th and 21st floors of the prestigious Bridgetowne building in Quezon City, Philippines. This state-of-the-art office space offers a host of advantages and features that are set to redefine the way businesses operate in the bustling heart of Quezon City.

Unlock your business potential: where success takes flight in Quezon City

This innovative new space is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class workspace solutions to businesses. With its strategic location, cutting-edge design, and flexible options, it is designed to empower businesses to thrive in Quezon City’s vibrant business landscape.

Advantages of Sales Rain’s Exxa Office at Bridgetowne, Quezon City:

Elevate your work experience with our state-of-the-art serviced office with over 800 plug-and-play BPO seats and premium amenities with:

Brand new floors, centrally located on C5 and Ortigas Avenue, 24/7 access, PEZA facility, and common areas.

Inviting reception area that makes a statement.

The entire 21st floor of about 2500 meters consists of 550 workstations.

The half of the 20th floor, about 1250 meters, consists of 270 workstations.

7 Conference rooms

Training rooms

Fully furnished pantry with appliances

Multiple executive offices

Cisco-powered network, redundant fiber bandwidth with Wi-Fi.

Beautiful panoramic views from the top 2 floors.

Open floor plan with natural lights.

Here are the glimpses of new 14th floor at One Corporate Center Building in Ortigas:

Open your gateway to success with our newly renovated 20th & 21st Floors of Exxa Tower, Bridgetowne!

For more information about Sales Exxa office and its flexible office space solutions, please visit https://salesrain.com/ or contact us at info@salesrain.com OR Call us at +63 917 311 7246.

Stay tuned with us for such exciting updates and events!

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain is a premier office space provider with multiple sites within Metro Manila’s leading business centers and IT parks. Our sites carry premium addresses in Makati, BGC, Ortigas, Mandaluyong, Eastwood, and Bridgetowne. Our call center and BPO services are designed for efficiency and practicality with flexible lease terms. Choose our services and get the advantage of expanding your business to reach a new potential.

Keep yourself in touch and never miss Sales Rain’s current news and serviced office events by subscribing to our newsletter! Send us an email at

info@salesrain.com.