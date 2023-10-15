To Alleviate Upcoming Holiday Stress, the Scientology Information Center Announces its Annual Holiday Concert and Sing-Along

Photo Caption: Joanie Sigal performing her Annual Holiday Concert and Sing-Along at the Scientology Information Center in .

Clearwater, FL, USA, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — The holidays are just around the corner, bringing additional levels of stress. To help usher in the season with joy, the Scientology Information Center announces its annual Holiday Concert and Sing-Along performed by Joanie Sigal on th from 3:00pm – 4:00pm.

Joanie’s history in the performing arts spans her life from youth, performing with her mother who was an organist for their church, through amateur theater and college. In her adult life, Joanie’s singing career in the Tampa Bay area spans almost 25 years where she has performed popular songs from Broadway musicals, show tunes, classic films as well as pop and country.

In this special event, Joanie will return to the Scientology Information Center, performing traditional holiday favorites that attendees can sing-along to. Joanie will highlight the history of each song, bringing further depth and appreciation to the musical experience. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

“According to a survey by Beyondfinance.com, more than two thirds of those interviewed (68%) said they expected holiday spending to worsen their stress levels,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center and event organizer. “With that much concern about the upcoming time of year – the Church of Scientology is happy to host something that costs nothing and can help bring relief despite financial obligations they may have. It’s all about creating positive memories.” Ms. Skjelset added, “Joanie’s Holiday Concert is so popular that people start asking months ahead when her concert will be, in order to save the date on their calendar,”

To attend the event, please RSVP at 727-467-6860 or email centermanager@cos.flag.org.

The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street. To learn more about this facility or to find out about other upcoming events please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or centermanager@cos.flag.org.

The Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in humanitarian programs and community events. Clearwater is the home of the spiritual headquarters for the Church of Scientology. Its Information Center is open to all and provides answers to questions about Scientology through its audio-visual displays, exhibits and publications.

For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org or Scientology.tv.