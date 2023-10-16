Cancer Diagnostics Industry: Age group Estimates and Demand Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Cancer Diagnostics Industry Data Book – Breast Cancer Diagnostic, Cervical Cancer Diagnostic, Lung Cancer Diagnostic, Liver Cancer Diagnostic, Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic and Ovarian Cancer Diagnostic Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s cancer diagnostics industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Cancer Diagnostics Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Breast Cancer Market Report Highlights

The global Breast Cancer Market size was valued at USD 16.26 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.24% from 2023 to 2030.

The imaging segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 and the blood tests segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate

By product, the instrument-based products segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 due to government initiatives such as mandatory screening in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. for women above 45 years of age, increasing the overall testing and screening of breast cancer

The platform-based products segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. These tests are mostly used for assessing the efficacy of chemotherapy and targeted therapy in women

By application, the diagnostic and predictive segment dominated the market in 2022 and the prognostic segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing collaborations and efforts for advancements in diagnostics

The hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2022

The medical labs and diagnostics centers segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to an increase in platform-based testing such as NGS, and PCR

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Cancer Diagnostics Industry Data Book – Breast Cancer Diagnostic, Cervical Cancer Diagnostic, Lung Cancer Diagnostic, Liver Cancer Diagnostic, Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic and Ovarian Cancer Diagnostic Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Lung Cancer Market Report Highlights

The global Lung Cancer Market size was valued at USD 10.82 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.59% from 2023 to 2030.

The small cell lung cancer segment accounted for around 15% market share in 2015. This is an aggressive subtype of the lung malignancies, which has proven to be fatal within a short period of time if left undiagnosed.

Non-small cell lung cancer was identified as the largest segment in 2015 with revenue of over USD 1,300.0 million. This is majorly due to the availability of novel lung cancer diagnostics that facilitate the detection of large tumor growths.

The imaging tests segment was identified as the largest revenue generating segment in 2015 with a market share of around 50%. Major factors responsible for the large market share include the frequent use of various imaging techniques such as CT scan, X-ray, and MRI in the detection of lung malignancies coupled with the increased availability of the diagnostic tools.

The molecular testing segment is expected to grow at a profitable rate of around 10% over the forecast period. The introduction of novel molecular testing techniques coupled with the increasing number of investments to support the research and development efforts for the development of biomarker-based molecular testing in lung cancer detection is expected to foster the demand of this segment over the forecast period.

In 2015, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30% majorly due to supportive government policies in the region coupled with the availability of technology-enabled lung cancer diagnostics

Asia Pacific region is expected to reach a revenue share of over 28% by 2024. Major factors responsible for the growth include the constantly improving healthcare infrastructure, the growing awareness of the disease symptoms, and a wide base of unmet clinical needs in the developing countries in the region.

Go through the table of content of Cancer Diagnostics Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage and Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players in this market are implementing various strategies including partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and strategic collaborations to expand their market presence. For instance, in February 2023, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. announced extending its collaboration with Janssen to advance personalized healthcare by focusing on companion diagnostics.

Key players operating in the Cancer Diagnostics Industry are:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

BD

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter