Motion Preservation Devices Market Competitive Strategic Window for Opportunities till 2032

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —These devices are used to restore and maintain the normal alignment of the spine. But unlike spinal fusion, motion preservation devices react to preserve the natural motion of the spine. Motion preservation devices are of two types, namely artificial discs and dynamic stabilization devices. The rapid rise in demand for the motion preservation devices market can be attributed to enhancing mobility and stability of patients suffering from these conditions, permitting them to bend, flex, walk and enjoy everyday activities.

According to the research report, global motion preservation devices market was valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.02 billion by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Ask Us to Get Your Sample PDF Report on “Motion Preservation Devices Market” Covering TOC and Regional Analysis: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/motion-preservation-devices-market/request-for-sample

The market for these devices is propelled by the growing frequency of spinal illnesses. Its rise can be attributed to the ever-increasing receipt of encouraging therapeutic alternatives to cure spinal diseases. Further, growth in consumer awareness concerning minimally invasive operations and motion preservation devices seems to trigger demand in the market.

What Does the Report Include?

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current needs, estimations, and dynamics of the market analysis

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Porter’s five forces analysis underscores the potency of buyers and suppliers to make profit-oriented business decisions

Major countries in each region are mapped as per their revenue contribution to the market

Market player positioning eases benchmarking and provides a comprehension of the present position of the market players

Growth Driving Factors

The inclination towards minimally invasive spine surgery to push the market

The inclination for minimally invasive spine surgery over conventional open surge treatment procedures is driving the demand for the market. The motion preservation devices market size is expanding due to the meager cost involved in minimally invasive surgical techniques as juxtaposed to former conventional means of surgery. There is also an escalation in the geriatric population which is pushing the growth of the market.

Inquire for customization in Report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/motion-preservation-devices-market/inquire-before-buying

Growth in the technological progression and advancement in bone graft products will uplift the holistic market for motion preservation devices. The motion preservation devices market sales are soaring as the primary purpose of motion preservation devices includes providing better treatment than spine fusion with pain for the patient and absence of function caused in the spine as lumbar spinal stenosis, deteriorating disc disease, and facet pain, thus the market is gaining traction worldwide.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, Vizient Inc. declared that it had awarded a contract to Extremity Medical LLC, a global medical device firm pursuing creating state-of-the-art implants and apparatus in upper and lower limbs. The revolutionary KinematX Total Wrist Arthroplasty system and the OMNI Stable AF System were incorporated into the deal with upper and lower extremity systems provided by Extremity Medical.

Segmental Analysis

The total disc replacement devices segment was the industry’s largest market segment

Based on product, the total disc replacement devices segment was the industry’s largest market segment. Motion preservation devices market demand is rising because of degenerative disc disease spreading and causing degeneration which restricts mobility. It includes disc replacement which allows decompression of the spinal cord and nerve roots while maintaining natural neck movement and is usually specified for patients with stenosis and disc herniation.

Browse Additional Details on “Motion Preservation Devices Market”: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/motion-preservation-devices-market

The minimally invasive spine surgery segment will represent a sizeable share

Based on surgery, the minimally invasive spine surgery segment will represent a sizeable share. Motion preservation devices market trends include enhancement in surgical technology, growing demand and an increase in spinal diseases, the scope of doctor-owned ambulatory surgery clinics, and an increase in obese people.

Geographic Overview

Speedy adoption of new technology to drive the North American market

North America held the largest motion preservation devices market share due to the businesses and the quick adoption of contemporary technology in the region. A favorable impact on the market is expected from the aging American population, growth in diabetes, cardiovascular illnesses, spine injuries, and costs related to them. For instance, the National Spinal Cord Injury studies predict that in 2021, about 333 million people will live in the US.

Competitive Insight

Some prominent motion preservation devices market key players include HPI Implants, RTI Surgical, Spinal Kinetics, B. Braun, Raymedica, Zimmer Biomet, Depuy Synthes, Spinal Kinetics, Paradigm Spine, Zimmer Biomet, Ulrich, and Orthofix Spinal.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is the market?

What will be the CAGR of the market during the forecast period?

Which are the prominent trends that impact market growth?

Which region will account for a significant share of the market during the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players in the market?

By Product Outlook

Total Disc Replacement Devices

Posterior Dynamic Devices

Facet Replacement Devices

Prosthetic Nucleus Replacement Devices

By Surgery Outlook

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)