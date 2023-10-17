Synthetic Small Molecule API Market Industry Perspective, Drivers, 2023-2032

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —Albeit their components monomers are often regarded as small molecules, larger structures such as nucleic acid, proteins, and many polysaccharides are not small molecules. Small molecules can be employed as research tools to study biological procedures and an inspiration for the generation of new therapeutics. The rapid rise in the demand for synthetic small molecule API market can be attributed to its biological usage for a broad range of purposes such as medication, insecticides, cell signaling molecules, and many other things.

According to the research report, the global synthetic small molecule API market was valued at USD 131.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 217.96 billion by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market can be credited to factors such as escalating demand for small molecules API and an enlarged outsourcing trend in the market. Additionally, the termination of the patent for leading molecules eases the entry of new players in the market. The demand for raw materials such as API or low-cost production of drugs further pushes growth.

Growth Driving Factors

Increasing outsourcing trends to push the market

One of the prominent drivers of the market is the increasing demand for generic drugs. APIs for generic medicines give rise to high revenue for chemical and synthetic API manufacturing companies. This is generating a vast opportunity for CDMOs working in the segment. The synthetic small molecule API market size is expanding due to increased outsourcing trends as companies want to enhance convenience by lessening production costs.

Additionally, the growth of the market is attributed to the comfort of production associated with small molecules and the high effectiveness of the molecules. These small molecule APIs constitute around 78% of the aggregate share portraying the majority of medicines we consume. Synthetic small molecule API market sales are soaring as the demand for finished products is escalated along with the formulation of API, further pushing the need for synthetic small molecule APIs.

Recent Developments

In 2021, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals declared the FDA approval of the contemporary drug Umbralisib, a P13K delta inhibitor for treating adults with relapsed marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma.

Segmental Analysis

The in-house segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on the manufacturer, the in-house segment accounted for the largest market share. Synthetic small molecule API market demand is rising due to the development to lessen their reliance on CDMOs and suppliers for raw materials and instead concentrate on developing their API. For instance, Lonza initiated a new synthetic small molecule manufacturing complex to improvise future small molecular technologies expansion in April 2021.

The cardiology segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on application, the cardiology segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of target diseases globally, which is because of changes in lifestyle and food habits. Synthetic small molecule API market trends include the ever-increasing number of patients from several cardiovascular diseases, together with the growing application of cures for cardiovascular conditions has driven the segment’s growth.

Geographic Overview

Favorable initiatives to drive the North American market

North America held the largest synthetic small molecule API market share due to favorable initiatives. The escalating support from the government has increased players’ interest in advancing new products in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the fastest growth in the global market due to the extensive patient population’s high acquisition of counter drugs, the growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, and fervent research and development in API.

Competitive Insight

Some prominent synthetic small molecule API market key players include AbbVie, Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Aurobindo Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cipla, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc.

By Manufacturer Outlook

In-house

Outsourced

By Application Outlook

Cardiology

Oncology

CNS and Neurology

Orthopedic

Endocrinology

Pulmonology

Gastroenterology

Nephrology

Ophthalmology

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)