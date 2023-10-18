Lucintel Forecasts the Global Thyristor Surge Protection Devices (TSPD) Market to Reach $ 1.75 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the thyristor surge protection devices (TSPD) market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, power distribution, commercial, and residential markets. The global thyristor surge protection devices (TSPD) market is expected to reach an estimated $1.75 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for TSPDs in industrial and power distribution applications and increasing awareness of the importance of surge protection.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in thyristor surge protection devices (TSPD) market to 2030 by type (low, medium, and high), application (industrial, power distribution, commercial, and residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, low, medium, and high are the major segments of thyristor surge protection devices (TSPD) market by voltage rating. Lucintel forecasts that low is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to wide range of applications, including industrial, commercial, and residential applications.

Within this market, industrial will remain the largest segment due to wide range of applications, such as motor control, power electronics, renewable energy, and oil and gas.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to an early adopter of advanced technologies and increasing awareness about the benefits of surge protection.

ON Semiconductor, Diodes Incorporated, Bourns, Littelfuse, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, and Vishay are the major suppliers in the thyristor surge protection devices (TSPD) market.

