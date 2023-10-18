Lucintel Forecasts the Global Landscape Lighting Market to Reach $ 35.62 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global landscape lighting market looks promising with opportunities in the streets, highways, parking lots, and stadiums markets. The global landscape lighting market is expected to reach an estimated $35.62 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for outdoor living spaces, rising disposable incomes in emerging markets, and technological advancements that are making landscape lighting more affordable and efficient.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in landscape lighting market to 2030 by lighting type (high-intensity discharge lamps, high-emitting diode light, fluorescent lights, and plasma lamps), application (streets, highways, parking lots, stadiums, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, high-intensity discharge lamps, high-emitting diode light, fluorescent lights, and plasma lamps are the major segments of landscape lighting market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that high-emitting diode light is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its longer span, durability, and high energy efficiency.

Within this market, street will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting, improved safety, and enhanced aesthetics.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to higher adaption of modern electronic technologies.

Syska LED, Koninklijke Philips, General Electric, Hubbell, OSRAM, Cree, Eaton, Dialight, Virtual Extension, and Zumtobel are the major suppliers in the landscape lighting market.

