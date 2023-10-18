Precisio Technologies Showcases Cutting-Edge IoT and Business Automation Solutions at GITEX Technology Week 2023

Mumbai, India, 2023-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — Precisio Technologies, a rapidly growing IT services company

specializing in IoT and Business Automation technology solutions, is excited to announce its participation in GITEX Technology Week 2023, one of the world’s premier technology events.

The event is scheduled to take place from October 15th to 20th, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring the latest transformative technologies. GITEX Technology Week stands as a beacon for companies to exhibit ground breaking products and services, fostering collaboration and engagement within the global technology community. Precisio Technologies is eagerly looking forward to showcasing their cuttingedge solutions to a diverse, global audience.

Known for its expertise in developing state-of-the-art software and IoT solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age, Precisio Technologies will unveil its latest innovations at GITEX Technology Week 2023, including:

Custom CRM Solutions:

Demonstrating the power of customized CRM in revolutionizing data analytics and decision making processes for businesses. Precisio Technologies has a proven track record in developing CRM solutions tailored for various sectors such as Field Sales Automation, Testing and Laboratory, and Hospitals and Clinics, providing substantial value addition in streamlining sales automation processes for businesses.

IoT Solutions:

Showcasing IoT technologies that drive efficiency, connectivity, and automation across Manufacturing, Ports and Shipping industries, including Gate Automation, Health monitoring, Warehouse temperature monitoring, Parking Automation for Ports and Shipping Industries.

Digital Marketing Services:

Presenting advanced SEO and Performance Marketing solutions to enhance lead funnels for SMEs and Enterprises.

“We are thrilled to be a part of GITEX Technology Week 2023, where we can share our vision and innovations with fellow industry leaders, partners, and customers,” said Suraj Gupta, CEO of Precisio Technologies. “We firmly believe in the transformative power of technology, and our solutions are designed to propel businesses into the future, enabling them to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Precisio Technologies invites attendees, partners, and industry enthusiasts to visit their booth at GITEX Technology Week 2023, located at Hall 23, Booth: A15-17, to experience first hand the innovative technologies that are shaping the future.

For media inquiries or to schedule an appointment with Precisio Technologies during GITEX Technology Week 2023, please contact:

Ameya Malse

Director – Client Strategy and Growth

Email: ameya@precisio.tech

Phone: +91 86000 25324