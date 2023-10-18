Beauty And Personal Care Products Industry To Grow Up Due To Rising Consumer Awareness

Global beauty and personal care products industry data book covers skin care, hair care, color cosmetics and fragrances market.

Global beauty and personal care products sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The global beauty and personal care products market size was estimated at USD 518.56 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Skin Care Market Analysis & Forecast

The global skin care market size was estimated at USD 176.29 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. Escalating demand for face creams, sunscreens, and body lotions across the globe is expected to positively impact the growth. Moreover, the flourishing e-commerce sector is anticipated to boost market growth further. The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the beauty and cosmetics industry. Store closures due to strict lockdown measures resulted in disastrous consequences, with sales decreasing by 60-70% from March to April 2020 globally. The companies responded positively to the crisis by addressing and increasing their production capacities offering hand sanitizers and cleaning agents, as consumers spent less on beauty and grooming products.

Face creams and moisturizers are gaining increasing popularity globally, as people are becoming more conscious of their physical appearance along with being more concerned about skin disorders and malignancies. Furthermore, with a rising number of consumers opting for cruelty-free products due to their increased consciousness regarding animal welfare and the environment, the demand for vegan or blends of plant-based ingredients in these products has increased.

Hair Care Market Analysis & Forecast

The global hair care market size was estimated at USD 119.13 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030. Consumers have become more conscious about the health and appearance of their hair. Concerns such as hair damage, dryness, dandruff, hair loss, and scalp issues have been driving the demand for hair care products over the last few years. Hair care brands continually invest in research and development to introduce innovative formulations, ingredients, and technologies. These advancements lead to the creation of new and improved products that offer enhanced benefits, such as nourishment, repair, and protection for different hair types and concerns.

Order Free Sample Copy of Beauty And Personal Care Products Industry Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Color Cosmetics Market Analysis & Forecast

The global color cosmetics market size was estimated at USD 105.67 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030. Rising spending on personal grooming, changing lifestyle, and improved purchasing power among women are among the factors driving the market. Countries such as U.S., Germany, China, India, and Brazil are some of the key markets. High investment on advertising and marketing initiatives including promotions on social networking platforms and endorsements by celebrities have increased brand awareness and visibility among the consumers. Expansion of the digital marketing has been an important driver of this industry. Manufacturers are collaborating with the social influencers for their marketing and press strategies. This strong digital campaign has been shifting the shopping behavior of the consumers towards the e-commerce portals.

Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and the Beauty Blogs are the main digital marketing channels, which are influencing the consumers to try new cosmetic products. For instance, the Google search for “foundation for me” has been doubled during 2013 to 2018. Thus, the digital platform is a crucial marketing tool for the producer, where they directly interact with the consumers.

Fragrances Market Analysis & Forecast

The global fragrance market size was valued at USD 43.24 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The rising importance of personal hygiene and grooming among both men and women is expected to remain one of the key driving factors. Also, increasing awareness regarding physical fitness among adults has increased the number of gym-goers and thus, in turn, will promote the demand for body odor controller products, such as deodorants.

Deodorants and perfumes have seamlessly become essential day-to-day personal care products, playing a significant role in personal grooming. Urbanization coupled with the improving living standards among middle-class income groups of developing countries including India, Thailand, China, Vietnam, Brazil, and Argentina is anticipated to expand the scope of growth. Moreover, rising demand for exotic and floral scents majorly from the young and teenage consumers is expected to remain a favorable factor for the industry.

Go through the table of content of Beauty And Personal Care Products Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study.

Beauty And Personal Care Products Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers adopt a variety of strategies, including acquisitions, the introduction of new products, partnerships, and the bolstering of their distribution networks, to achieve maximum company growth and a strong marketplace. Manufacturers of beauty and personal care products goods intend to strengthen their market positions by expanding their clientele. Therefore, major market players are pursuing mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives to achieve business development in the regional market.

Key players operating in the beauty and personal care products industry are –

• Unilever

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Shiseido Co., Ltd.

• Revlon

• Procter & Gamble

• L’Oréal S.A.

• Coty Inc.

• Kao Corporation

• Avon Products, Inc.

• Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

• Beiersdorf AG

• L’Occitane International SA

• Colgate-Palmolive

• Mary Kay Inc.

• Amway Corporation

• Chanel

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton)

• The Body Shop

• Oriflame Cosmetics

• Natura & Co