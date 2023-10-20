Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Market 2023 Worldwide Industry Trends & Opportunities to 2032

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —Global Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Market Size Worth $1,034.14 Million by 2030, at 5.2% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

According to the research report, the global nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy market size was valued at 657.54 million in 2021 and is expected to reach over USD 1,034.14 Million by 2030, growing at a 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy is a novel characterization procedure. It is utilized to illuminate the mixture of carbon atoms and crystals, also non-crystals. Also, this spectroscopy is used to regulate the molecular structure at the atomic level of a sample. Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy can also be implemented in clinical diagnostic imaging.

Moreover, nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers are implemented in research activities to evaluate the purity, content, and molecular composition of samples and for quality control of the samples. The capacity of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy to decide the content and examine purity in the sample is expected to propel the industry. Also, technical advancements in the healthcare sector are another factor responsible for uplifting the nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy market demand.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Advanced Magnetic Resonance Limited

Anasazi Instruments Inc.

Applied Rigaku Technologies Inc.

Bourevestnik

Bruker

Dandong Dongfang Measurement & Control Technology Co Ltd

Fast ComTec GmbH

Fischer Technology Inc.

Hefei Jingpu Sensor Technology Co Ltd

Hitachi Ltd

Horiba ltd

JEOL Ltd

Magritek

Malvern Panalytical Ltd

Nanalysis Corp

Olympus Corporation

Oxford Instruments

Spectro Analytical Instruments GmbH

Suzhou Lanscientific co ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Growth Driving Factors

The nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy market share is uplifting due to increasing infectious diseases that include Parkinson’s disease, tuberculosis, malaria, and cardiovascular illnesses among the geriatric population. Also, rising government initiatives towards this industry are anticipated to accelerate the market during the forecast period. Technology advancement in medical imaging, including CT scans, MRI, X-rays, and ultrasound, is predicted to drive the industry.

Furthermore, this spectroscopy has a comprehensive application in determining DNA and protein structure, solution structure, hydrogen bonding, drug screening, and metabolite analysis which is fuelling the global market growth. Growing penetration in biochemical and chemical labs to analyze the attributes of organic molecules is anticipated to uplift the nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy market size at a significant rate.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Horiba collaborated with Digital surf to launch a new software range that will allow users to highlight the significant features of samples with the help of electron, probe, and optical microscopy.

In February 2022, Bruker launched a new product that could investigate a large protein sample that will be operated with high-field NMR. The new 8mm trosy cryoprobe allows for obtaining accurate responses.

Segmental Analysis

High-field segment is considered as the highest revenue share

On the basis of type, the high-field segment dominated the market in 2021 due to its better vulnerability and objectives. Also, the dominating factor included in this report is growing demand because of its acceptance in many sectors, such as imaging, biology, and chemical analysis, due to its superior magnetic field.

The instrument segment is anticipated to boost the industry

On the basis of product, the nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy market segmentations are classified into instruments and consumables. The instruments segment is predicted to grow at a considerable rate due to its comprehensive use in research and medical clinics. In addition, the increasing innovation and development to make instruments that are compact, efficient, portable, and provide exact results are propelling the industry.

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 1,034.14 Million Market Size 2022 Value USD 690.68 Million Expected CAGR Growth 5.2% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Advanced Magnetic Resonance Limited, Anasazi Instruments, Inc., Applied Rigaku Technologies, Inc., Bourevestnik, Bruker, Dandong Dongfang Measurement & Control Technology Co, Ltd, Fast ComTec GmbH, Fischer Technology Inc., Hefei Jingpu Sensor Technology Co, Ltd, Hitachi, Ltd,Horiba ltd, JEOL Ltd, Magritek, Malvern Panalytical Ltd, Nanalysis Corp, Olympus Corporation, Oxford Instruments, Spectro Analytical Instruments GmbH, Suzhou Lanscientific co ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Segments Covered By Type, By Product, By End-Use, By Region

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific is predicted to propel the market over the assessment period

On a geographical basis, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate over the foreseen period. The factors responsible for the region’s highest market share are the increasing biomedical research and raw material availability in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological market in countries like India, China, and Japan. Also, this market has huge demand in the food sector, and increasing concern regarding food preservation is anticipated to uplift the industry over foreseen period.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy market report based on, type, product, end-use, and region:

By Type Outlook

Low-field NMR Spectroscopy

High-field NMR Spectroscopy

By Product Outlook

Instruments

Consumables

By End-Use Outlook

Academic Research

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Agriculture & Food

Chemical Industry

By Region outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

