Exploring the Prospects and Pitfalls of the Animal Feed Industry

Aquafeed Market Report Highlights

The global Aquafeed Market size was estimated 40.7 million tons in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Dry aquafeed form witnessed the fastest growth rate from 2023 to 2030 owing to its properties, such as easy production, quick transport, long storage life, and quick dispense into the fish culture environment

Feed acidifiers are estimated to witness the fastest growth rate from 2022 to 2030 due to their ability to prevent the species from diseases, which are caused by E. coli and Salmonella. These additives are prepared from organic acids along with their salts and help in maintaining gastric acid levels in aquatic species

The grower feed type will have a high growth rate during the forecast years due to its rising demand as it supports the continuous growth of the animals without burdening them with extra vitamins and minerals intake

Sea bass application will witness a high growth rate from 2023 to 2030 due to its increasing consumption in the food industry because of its low calorie and high protein content. It is a carnivorous fish and is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, and selenium. It also contains potassium, mercury, magnesium, vitamin B12, and vitamin B6

Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest-growing region from 2023 to 2030 owing to its favorable climatic conditions in countries like China and India, which help enhance the overall aquaculture industry production, thereby boosting the market growth

Pet Food Market Report Highlights

The global Pet Food Market size was estimated at 31.8 million tons in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Dog food accounted for the fastest growth rate of more than 5.1%, owing to the increased awareness regarding dog health and benefits of healthy and balanced dog diet among the dog owners

Dry Cat food type accounted for the fastest growth rate due to its benefits such as cost-effectiveness, ease and convenience of application, and long shelf life. Also, it allows free feeding to the cats which has increased their demand from cat-owners, where the cat prefers to consume round the clock, instead of feeding at specific mealtimes in a day

The region of Central and South America accounted for the fastest growth rate of 6.0%. This is because of the growing population of number of Cats and Dogs, resulting in to rising pet food production

Pet food manufacturers are extremely focused on enhancing & managing supply efficiency and ensuring their capability to compete with other players by addressing sourcing requirements, improving operating efficiency, reducing lead time, and increasing productivity. Increasing consumer awareness concerning toxicity of synthetic products and the side- effects observed in pets due to the consumption of such products have instigated several manufacturers in developed economies to produce organic pet foods

There are number of people that suffer from pet allergies and hence do not prefer keeping a household pet. This is because of the presence of indoor allergens such as animal dander, molds, and dust mite dropping. There have been numerous cases of people suffering from diseases like asthma due to dog and cat allergies. This factor can be an important restraint of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are engaged in constant R&D activities, which helps them with insights into product development and enhancement. In addition, key players are engaged in expanding their geographical reach by implementing various strategic plans such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, disinvestments, long-term contracts & agreements, and partnerships to mark their presence in the market.

Key players operating in the Animal Feed industry are:

Alltech

Nutreco

The J.M. Smucker Company

Nestlé Purina

General Mills Inc.

Kent Foods

