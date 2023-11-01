Capturing market in South East Asia: Clutch Ranks Binmile as the Top Software Development Company in Indonesia

Noida, India, 2023-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile, a leading digital engineering company, has been ranked as the top software development company in Indonesia by Clutch, a renowned B2B agency recommendation website. Clutch’s rigorous evaluation process, including client interviews, company experience, market presence, awards, and service focus, has positioned Binmile above numerous other esteemed software development companies in the area.

Established in 2017, Binmile has been a driving force in delivering cutting-edge software solutions to a diverse clientele, ranging from multinational corporations to burgeoning startups. With an impressive portfolio boasting successful collaborations with industry giants, including Adani, Indigo and KFC, Binmile has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence and innovation. Evidenced by the glowing recommendations from our esteemed clients, Binmile has maintained an exceptional satisfaction rating, reflecting our unwavering dedication to exceeding expectations and delivering tangible results.

Reflecting on the recent accolade, Ms. Sana Ansari – AVP Marketing of Binmile, expressed her gratitude for the continuous support of the team and clients. “At Binmile, we strive to foster an environment of collaboration and innovation, where every project is approached with meticulous attention to detail and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Our client’s success is our success, and this recognition from Clutch as a leading software development company in Indonesia reaffirms our commitment to delivering unparalleled value and service across the globe.”

Looking ahead, Binmile is gearing up for its next phase of growth and expansion. Building upon recent achievements, including recognition from prestigious platforms such as NASSCOM, Clutch, and Deloitte, Binmile has solidified its position as a trailblazer in the software development landscape. With a recent milestone of bragging the Entrepreneur of The Year Award, Binmile is setting its sights on even greater heights, aiming to secure a place on the esteemed Statista analysts list in the near future.

About Binmile:

Binmile is a leading software development company specializing in delivering innovative and bespoke solutions for businesses across various industries. With a team of seasoned professionals and a client-centric approach, Binmile is dedicated to transforming ideas into impactful technological solutions that drive growth and success.

About clutch:

Clutch, headquartered in Washington, DC, is a distinguished independent B2B review and rating agency that has solidified its reputation as a leading authority in the technology industry. Recognized for its meticulous assessment process, Clutch employs a refined methodology that emphasizes qualitative analysis, enabling companies to vie for their rankings based on merit. With a commitment to fairness and objectivity, Clutch has become the go-to platform for identifying top-performing companies in various sectors, setting a gold standard for excellence and reliability in the industry.