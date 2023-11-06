11th International Conference on Gynecology and Obstetrics

11th International Conference on Gynecology and Obstetrics

2023-11-06

Zurich, Switzerland, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — The “11th International Conference on Gynecology and Obstetrics ” will take place from March 18-19, 2024, in Zurich, Switzerland, and will feature prompt keynote talks, oral, and poster presentations, and exhibitions. Gynecology Conferences cordially invites you to attend. CME-CPD Credits are offered.

The conference features a cutting-edge program with internationally renowned speakers. The primary objective of this conference is to create a platform for the convergence of diverse individuals, including students, lecturers, assistant professors, professors, directors, chairpersons, chancellors, scientists, doctors, managing directors, chief executive officers, and Nobel Laureates. It aims to facilitate knowledge exchange and conversations about recent advancements in the field of women’s health. This year’s agenda not only offers the opportunity to attend state-of-the-art presentations and discussions but also the option to participate in or organize workshops.”

Sessions:

  • Gynecology & Obstetrics
  • Gynecological Disorders
  • Reproductive Medicine
  • Gynecological Oncology
  • Fertility & Infertility
  • Importance of Women’s Health
  • Midwifery and Gynecology Nurse
  • Maternal Fetal Medicine
  • Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
  • Pregnancy and Child Birth
  • Menopause
  • Family Planning
  • Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology
  • Gynecologic Cancers: Case Report

