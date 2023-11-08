Prime Healthcare Hospitals Earn More Than 200 Awards for Clinical Excellence

Ontario, California, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare announced today that its hospitals have received clinical excellence recognition in key specialties from Healthgrades. These achievements place Prime and its hospitals in the highest level of hospitals nationally and demonstrate Prime’s commitment to consistently delivering the best care possible.

Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for its mission of saving and revitalizing hospitals in urban and rural markets, preserving access to quality care for communities through its 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states.

This ratings season, Prime Healthcare’s hospitals received more than 200 awards that include “America’s 100 Best by Specialty,” Specialty Excellence Awards and 5-Star awards. In addition, Prime Healthcare has received more Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence awards than any other health system in the nation for the past eight years (2016-2023).

“Healthgrades congratulates Prime Healthcare and its hospitals for being national leaders and demonstrating a deep commitment to providing high quality care to all patients,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “Your dedication, expertise, and tireless efforts have not only set you apart but have also positively impacted the lives of countless patients.”

The 2024 Healthgrades analysis revealed that the variation in performance among hospitals continues to widen, making it increasingly important to seek care at top-rated programs. According to Healthgrades, from 2020 through 2022, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to five-star hospitals, on average, 215,667 lives could potentially have been saved, and 149,521 patients could have avoided potential complications.*

“The clinical awards that we receive year after year demonstrate the deeply rooted dedication to providing high quality care to our surrounding communities and vulnerable patient population,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Corporate Chief Medical Officer and CEO of Prime Healthcare Region I. “Thank you to our teams for putting patients first. Our commitment to quality makes a difference in the lives of those we care for, work with, and serve every day.”

Healthgrades evaluates hospitals solely on clinical outcomes: risk-adjusted mortality and complications. By focusing on patient outcomes, Healthgrades ratings provide critical feedback for both patients and hospitals. By offering access to objective performance measures, Healthgrades gives consumers the information they need to find a hospital that excels in providing the care they need. The 2024 hospital assessment evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 35 common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to identify the top performers.

“Every recognition we receive is a testament to how we are responding to the needs of our patients, their families and communities,” said Kavitha Bhatia, MD, President and Chair, Prime Healthcare Foundation and Chief Medical Officer of Strategy, Prime Healthcare. “Our mission that forwards health equity makes a meaningful difference in the lives we are privileged to serve. Thank you to Healthgrades for recognizing our commitment to the highest levels of quality patient care.”

Consumers can visit Healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of how we rate and why hospital quality matters here.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2020 through 2022 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Click here to view the complete 2024 Specialty Awards and Ratings Methodology.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 68 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past eight years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.