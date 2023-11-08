Future Electronics Hosts Advanced Engineering University: “Gear Up for Growth” in Shanghai

Shanghai, China, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is delighted to have hosted the latest edition of Advanced Engineering University in Shanghai, China with a focus on demand creation.

Advanced Engineering University (AEU) is Future Electronics’ premiere training, networking, and conference event held around the globe for their engineers. As the global market for electronics manufacturing grows more competitive, Future Electronics is committed to strengthening their capabilities in demand creation. This edition of AEU, entitled “Gear Up for Growth” featured a comprehensive training program centred around demand creation. Participants enjoyed world-class training to meet the growing design needs of customers and to be ready for industry innovation.

AEU Shanghai began on October 16, 2023. “Gear Up for Growth” featured a series of keynote speeches, seminars, and hands-on training sessions while bringing world-renowned semiconductor suppliers and their latest product lines together with Future Electronics engineers. The sessions covered growing applications such as automotive, motor control, green energy, intelligent manufacturing, sensors, and solid-state lighting. Future engineers fully communicated with suppliers at Supplier Fair event and effectively enhanced the partnership.

The event lasted five days as over 130 exceptional Future Electronics China engineers (from 22 cities in China!) gathered at AEU to network with one another as well as distinguished suppliers and partners, participate in technology innovation learning activities, and bring advanced semiconductor technologies and solutions into Demand Creation to serve and delight Future Electronics customers.

To learn more about Advanced Engineering University: “Gear Up for Growth”, please visit the official website: https://www.futureelectronics.cn/en/resources/events/aeu2023 .

