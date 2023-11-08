Lucintel Forecasts the Global Dimer Acid Market to Reach $2.9 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dimer acid market looks promising with opportunities in the reactive & non-reactive polyamide, oilfield chemical, and cosmetic product applications. The global dimer acid market is expected to reach an estimated $2.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for adhesives and sealants, rising demand for this acid based cosmetic products, and expanding use of acid-based polyamide resins in maritime coatings.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in dimer acid market to 2030 by product type (standard, distilled, and distilled & hydrogenated), application (reactive & non-reactive polyamide, oilfield chemical, cosmetic products, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, standard, distilled, and distilled & hydrogenated are the major segments of dimer acid market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that distilled & hydrogenated is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, reactive & non-reactive polyamide will remain the largest segment due to its increasing demand as surface coatings from the automobile industry.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing constructional activity in the region.

Florachem, BASF, Arizona Chemicals, Emery Oleochemicals, Aturex, Anqing Hongyu Chemical, Oleon, Novepha, Harima Chemicals, and Nissan Chemical America are the major suppliers in the dimer acid market.

