Lucintel Forecasts Piezo Film Sensor Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the piezo film sensor market is projected to reach an estimated $1.7 billion by 2028 from $1.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing usage of piezo film sensor in the microelectronics and semiconductor industries and growing demand in the medical and automotive sectors.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in piezo film sensor market by product type (piezoelectric accelerometers, piezoelectric force sensor, and piezoelectric pressure sensor), material (ceramic crystals and PVDF), end use industry (automotive, aerospace, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW)).

“PVDF market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material, the piezo film sensor market is segmented into ceramic crystals and PVDF. Lucintel forecasts that the PVDF market is expected to remain the largest segment due to exhibits higher piezoelectricity than other polymers and produces electrical signals in response to temperature variations.

“Within the piezo film sensor market, the consumer electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of piezo film pressure and tilt sensor in touch pads of several smartphones.

“Asia pacific will dominate the piezo film sensor market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growth in the consumer electronics and automotive industries and rising adoption of piezo film sensor as tilt sensor and pressure sensor in consumer electronics.

Major players of piezo film sensor market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. TE Connectivity, Kureha Corporation, APC International, Noliac AS, Measurement Specialties Inc., and PI Ceramic GmbH are among the major piezo film sensor providers.

