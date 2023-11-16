Insulation Industry Key Players are Aspen Aerogels, Inc and Morgan Advanced Materials plc

Insulation Industry Data Book – Board Insulation, Blanket Insulation, Pipe Insulation and Others (Foam) Insulation Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Insulation Industry generated over USD 53.34 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s insulation sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Insulation Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Board Insulation Market Growth & Trends

The global board insulation market size is expected to reach USD 16.88 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is attributed to the increasing utilization of advanced insulating materials from the construction & building and transportation industries. Increasing awareness regarding the environmental impact created by excess use of fuel has led to the development of new advanced materials to reduce heat losses. Boards are one of the materials used for increasing energy efficiency and reducing heat losses. Thus, the increased demand for advanced insulating materials from the building and transportation industry is expected to increase in demand for boards.

Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide have been implementing stricter energy efficiency standards for buildings to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and minimize energy consumption. These regulations often specify requirements for insulation levels and thermal performance in new construction and renovation projects. Board insulation plays a critical role in meeting these requirements by effectively reducing heat transfer through walls, roofs, and floors.

Increasing construction activities, especially in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, drive the demand for insulation materials. As urbanization continues and the population grows, there’s a need to construct more houses, offices, commercial spaces, and industrial buildings. Overall, increasing construction activities and the need to adhere to energy efficiency standards create a robust market for board insulation in the building and construction industry.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Insulation Industry Data Book – Board Insulation, Blanket Insulation, Pipe Insulation and Others (Foam) Insulation Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Blanket Insulation Market Growth & Trends

The global blanket insulation market size is expected to reach USD 22.19 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is attributed to the rising utilization of blankets owing to the benefits offered, such as lower cost and high-quality resolution. Moreover, the growing use of blankets in construction applications such as walls, roofs, and attics is expected to boost the demand for insulation in the coming years.

The blanket helps to improve energy efficiency by reducing heat loss from buildings and vehicles. This is a major concern for all governments and businesses as energy cost represents a significant chuck of operating expenses. Thus, there is an increase in demand for insulation from building & construction, and transportation applications across the globe.

There has been increased focus on sustainability as a blanket helps to reduce environmental impact for buildings and vehicles. The need for developing new materials for insulation has increased over the last 5 years, which in turn will increase the blanket demand throughout the forecast period.

The acoustic effectiveness of insulation in large-scale factories aids in the reduction of high-frequency noises produced by machinery on the factory floor. It protects all industrial appliances from fire, avoids moisture condensation on the equipment, and protects the equipment at extreme cold or high temperatures, resulting in lower accidental risks. Energy requirements for cooling and heating equipment can be decreased by regulating the correct thickness of thermal insulation and maintaining appropriate values of infrared emissivity and solar reflectance on building exteriors. Environmental factors such as solar radiation and air temperature will almost certainly impact the energy requirements of the petrochemical and chemical processing sectors, among others. There is a significant demand for insulating systems in order to maintain energy benchmarks and adjust temperature levels.

Go through the table of content of Insulation Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Insulation industry are:

Sekisui Foam Australia

Aspen Aerogels, Inc

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

Pittsburgh Corning Europe N.V

Duna-Corradini S.p.A

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter