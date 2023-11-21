Lucintel Forecasts the Global Implantable Medical Device Market to Reach $225.1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global implantable medical device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, ambulatory surgery center, and clinic markets. The global implantable medical device market is expected to reach an estimated $225.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising requirement for organ replacement.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in implantable medical device market to 2030 by material (polymers, metals, ceramics, and biologics), product (orthopedic implants, dental implants, facial implants, breast implants, cardiovascular implants, and others), end use (hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and clinics), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, polymer, metal, ceramic and biologic are the major segments of implantable medical device market by material. Lucintel forecasts that metal is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its various advantages, such as cost-effectiveness, versatality, and biocompatibility.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and presence of key players in the region.

Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, Boston Scientific, C. R. Bard, and Cardinal Health are the major suppliers in the implantable medical device market.

