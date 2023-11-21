Lucintel Forecasts the Global Wearable Injector Market to Reach $14.6 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global wearable injector market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & clinic and home healthcare setting markets. The global wearable injector market is expected to reach an estimated $14.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing focus on patient convenience and rising demand for home-based treatment.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in wearable injector market to 2030 by type (on-body injector and off-body injector), technology (spring based, motor based, rotary pump, expanding battery, and others), therapy (immuno-oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and others), end use (hospitals and clinics and home healthcare setting), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, on-body injector and off-body injector are the major segments of wearable injector market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that on body injector is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to its growing popularity as these patches are easy to use at home, water resistant, and comfortable to wear on the skin (stomach).

Within this market, home healthcare setting is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for self-administration of medication and desire to reduce healthcare expenses.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing cases of of chronic & lifestyle-related diseases, availability of robust healthcare infrastructure, and presence of key players in the region.

Ypsomed, Amgen, Subcuject, Enable Injections, and Medtronic are the major suppliers in the wearable injector market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Smart Medical Device Market

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market

Biopsy Device Market

Electrosurgery Device Market

Implantable Medical Device Market

Ventricular Assist Device Market