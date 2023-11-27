Kansas Judge Under Federal Allegations of Manipulation of Domestic Violence Cases to the Detriment of Children in a 42 U.S. Code § 1985 Conspiracy to Interfere involving Attorneys and Guardian ad Litems

KANSAS CITY, KS, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — A Johnson County, Kansas family court judge is under allegations in a federal ongoing civil rights lawsuit following revelations of alleged misconduct. Federal complaints from a pro se father are of judicial manipulation of the domestic violence system, with accusations suggesting that a district judge’s actions has resulted in the creation of ‘victims’ by incredibly unethical and unlawful false protective orders produced without jurisdiction, particularly affecting the best interests of children involved in this case.

The 10th Judicial District judge, Paul Will Burmaster, is facing mounting criticism and potential federal charges for actions that appear to prioritize a questionable agenda over the well-being of children caught in the crossfire of domestic violence disputes or where there was no dispute.

Documents being given to Magistrate Teresa James in District of Kansas federal court case of Escalante v Burmaster 2:23-Cv02471, are from a plaintiff pro se father to two daughters. Father turned attorney, Matthew Escalante, alleges the district judge is in county affirmations of procuring a July 2022 Johnson County protective order case out of fraud. And that the Order is non-constitutional, non enforceable and facially invalid against federal law of 18 USC 2265, Full Faith and credit given to protective orders. The fathers allegations are alarming if true and moreover, the Department of Justice has just entered that proceeding two weeks ago off a motion to intervene from the father. In the federal public dockets these entries can be seen in PacerMonitor, https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/51017106/Escalante_v_Burmaster

10 motion Intervene Mon 10/30 3:09 AM

MOTION to Intervene Plaintiff’s Motion for United States to Intervene to Defend the VAWA 18USC2265 Full Faith and Credit Given to Protective Orders by Plaintiff Matthew Aaron Escalante Related [+] (Escalante, Matthew)

12 respm Response to Motion Wed 11/08 3:52 PM

RESPONSE by Interested Party United States of America re10 Motion to Intervene (Allman, Christopher)

13 misc Entry of Appearance Thu 11/09 9:08 AM

ENTRY OF APPEARANCE by Christopher Allman on behalf of United States of America (Allman, Christopher)

14 motion Intervene Fri 11/10 12:54 PM

Second MOTION to Intervene Specifically for Order directing District Judge PWB to fix the deficiency of 22CV03391 that lies in the Gardner Police Department and with Mr Escalante, done knowingly by district judge. Hon. Burmaster will only take that directive from the DOJ. K.AG motions have failed. by Plaintiff Matthew Aaron Escalant

Document Number 14 is the largest allegation of this case, it alleges Judge Paul Burmaster has been operating without jurisdiction in the Johnson County protective order case 22CV03391 since July 08, 2022. And then the Judge is alleged to have maliciously extended the Order of Protection in August 2023,and the father caught him. The order is reported to be sitting now at the Gardner Police Department without its enforcement certificate of 18 USC 2265 and completely abandoned by the judge seen now failing to fix it. Original Petition for Protective order Doc #1 of the county case 22CV03391, dated July 8, 2022 shows many different time stamps within it, and peculiar pages that are out of place. Only one docketing event took place on July 8, means only one time stamp should present on the entire petition, but this further suggests a tampered petition of protective order, This is all being declared as having occurred from within the courthouse beginning 16 months ago and with embeds of false ‘evidence’ that the district court could not have even had, unless they were being fed manufactured documents from an external source in advance. That is where is a second federal lawsuit related to this judge lawsuit starts to draw a picture that gives support to Kansas conspiracy. The case of Escalante v Escalante et al minor children, is a federal civil rights lawsuit brought by Matthew Escalante and his two daughters against Overland Park attorney Christopher T Wilson, Olathe Guardian ad Litem Lewanna Bell Lloyd and the biological mother of the children. The suit seeks damages of 8 million dollars against the 3 defendants. https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/51275048/Escalante_v_Escalante_et_al It alleges Christopher T Wilson, partner of Ward Beam Wilson Fletes and Kruse LLC, had established a line of communication with the district judge in advance of the protective order that was coming and Wilson then transmitted false pages to implant into the protective order petition that was enroute from his clients use of the Kansas Protection Portal. The protection portal is a Kansas website for Domestic Violence victims to be able to utilize. The website is purely data entry and sends a petition to the local courthouse. It does not have the ability to attach images and scans of foreign pages that can be seen in this Doc #1 in 22CV03391. The federal question being asked is where did they come from and how did they get into the courthouse to be attached to Doc #1 withing minutes, is what all these stamps show. This all occurred within 180 seconds after original docketing at 11;20AM. Somebody with authorization was waiting at 11:21 to added pages to a petition of DV that they knew was coming. This is the suggestions of Conspiracy in both federal cases.

Document 4 from Escalante v Escalante is seen below. this is Federal complaint submission from the father et al 2 minor daughters, the plaintiffs and is an 8 mil dollar damage amendment:

4 cmp Amended Complaint Mon 11/13 12:33 AM

AMENDED COMPLAINT $8MILLION FATHER/DAUGHTERS CIVIL RIGHTS LAWSUIT FEDERAL COMPLAINT FOR CIVIL RIGHTS CONSPIRACY IN VIOLATION OF 42USC1983 – CIVIL RIGHTS CONSPIRACY IN VIOLATION OF 42USC1985 -ABUSE OF PROCESS – INTENTIONAL INFLICTION OF EMOTIONAL DISTRESS WITH INTENT BY DEFENDANTS TO DESTROY THE PLAINTIFFS LIVES/LOVES/COMPANIONSHIPS against All Defendants, filed by Matthew Aaron Escalante.(Escalante, Matthew)

Another pending motion below is seen as Document #5, and gives the further suggestions of a Kansas conspiracy to interfere involving the family court judge Paul W Burmaster.

5 motion Consolidate Cases Mon 11/13 5:50 AM

MOTION to Consolidate Cases 2:23-CV2491 into 2:23-CV02471 for expeditious handling to reduce unnecessary cost or delay by Plaintiff Matthew Aaron Escalante Related [+] (Escalante, Matthew)

Both cases of Escalante v Burmaster and Escalante v Escalante are seeking to assimilate into each other by the pro se fathers motioning to compile alleged conspirators in a consolidation request.

Child advocacy groups and legal experts in the Midwest are beginning to express deep concern over the potential impact on children, in this proceeding, who are already facing traumatic circumstances, but also other potential Kansas children since the allegations are against a judge holding jurisdiction over 1000+ children in Kansas. The family court system is meant to prioritize the best interests of the child, ensuring their safety and well-being. If these allegations are proven true, it raises serious questions about the integrity of the Johnson County judicial process and the protection of vulnerable individuals. In this Kansas case, that was a father who entered divorce proceedings without an attorney and the Court took advantage of that against the law.

The most troubling aspect of this Kansas federal judge lawsuit, is that the High Court has given Defendant Paul W Burmaster until November 24, 2023 to give legal response of Answer in Escalante v Burmaster. It is currently November 21, 2023, the district court Honorable has had 3 weeks to respond and has offered none.

17 service Return of Service of Summons EXECUTED Mon 11/13 9:26 AM

SUMMONS RETURNED EXECUTED — Certified Mail by Matthew Aaron Escalante upon Paul William Burmaster served on , answer due . (nac)

Judge Paul W Burmaster also is showing in public records of Johnson Co. as no longer presiding over many of his cases that he was with jurisdiction over, including the Plaintiff father Matthew Escalante. A search shows this entry

11/16/2023 <******* Bench Notes *********>

BY ORDER OF THE CHIEF JUDGE THIS CASE IS TRANSFERRED TO AN OUT OF COUNTY JUDGE FOR THE PURPOSE OF DOCKET AND CASELOAD MANAGEMENT(JUDGE: DROEGE) 11/16/2023 Judge OUT OF COUNTY JUDGE assigned to case

https://public.jococourts.org/INDEX.ASPX

The plaintiff dads most recent entry in Escalante v Burmaster is declaring to the Magistrate Judge Teresa James that Johnson Co. has not even informed the Kansas father of what county his case and children’s jurisdiction has been transferred to.

The Kansas Commission of Judicial Conduct is also receiving large amounts of scrutiny regarding Escalante v Burmaster, as they are seen in the federal filing descriptions of having knowledge and evidence of Burmaster actions against federal and state laws in their creation of over 60 ethics complaints from the father over 18 months submission to Ethics. Just in the last 120 days, there were 41 dockets created by the Commission on Judge Paul Burmaster. Johnson County citizens are encouraged to come forward with any relevant information that may aid in the inquiry of ethics dockets # 2921, 2929, 2941, 2948, 2956, 2972, 2973,2983, 2987, 2988, 2989, 2996, 2997, 2998, 2999, 3000, 3001, 3002, 3003, 3004 3005, 3040, 3041, 3042, 3043, 3044, 3045, 3046, 3047, 3048, 3049, 3050, 3051, 3052, 3053, 3054, 3055, 3056, 3081, 3086. The outcome of Escalante v Burmaster will not only determine the fate of the accused judge but also shed light on the broader implications for the domestic violence system and the fair treatment of those seeking justice in family court