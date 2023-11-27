Danner Dental: Your Trusted Partner for Root Canal Therapy in Canton

Canton, Ohio, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Danner Dental is your trusted partner in achieving optimal oral health. We understand that dental problems can be a source of discomfort and worry. When bacteria infiltrate the pulp tissue, causing inflammation at the root’s tip, endodontic treatment, commonly known as root canal therapy, is the recommended solution.

Signs You May Need Endodontic Therapy

Toothaches can stem from various causes, such as gum disease, cracked teeth, deep decay, or infections in the tooth and jaw bone. When the source of pain is an infection within the tooth, a root canal therapy may be the necessary treatment. Symptoms may include pain when touched, sensitivity to temperature changes, or difficulty biting and chewing. Sometimes, the issue may develop slowly with no obvious signs, but changes in the bone near the root tip, detectable through CBCT 3D X-rays, can signal a potential problem.

Swelling or a noticeable infection adjacent to the tooth are also indicators of an issue that should not be ignored. Failing to treat a bone infection can lead to systemic health problems, compromising the body’s ability to combat other infections presenting a severe health risk.

If you experience any of the following symptoms, endodontic care may be required:

Sudden throbbing or pain during biting or chewing

Heightened tooth sensitivity to hot and cold temperatures

Severe tooth decay or a cracked tooth

Swelling around the tooth, extending into nearby areas

Pain near the tooth, sometimes accompanied by headaches and facial discomfort

Root Canals: The Ideal Solution

When an infection within the tooth is addressed promptly, a root canal procedure is often the most effective choice. This procedure removes the infection and is typically followed by the placement of a porcelain crown, restoring the tooth’s strength and protecting the endodontic opening.

In certain cases, the tooth may need to be extracted. In such situations, many patients opt for a dental implant in Canton, OH, which can be placed during the same appointment. This helps maintain the space left by the extracted tooth and minimizes the common issue of bone loss. Our dental office, our emergency dentist near North Canton, OH, offers comprehensive care, ensuring you receive consistent and trusted treatment under one roof.

Comfortable Root Canal Treatment

At Danner Dental, we prioritize patient comfort. Our root canal procedure, like many others, is available with sedation options to ensure a comfortable and anxiety-free experience for our patients.

If you require a root canal or any other dental procedure, please don’t hesitate to contact us today. Our dedicated team is committed to providing the best in dental care, ensuring you leave with a healthy smile and peace of mind.

For more information, visit our website at https://dannerdental.com/