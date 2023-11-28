Strategic Medical Brokers Achieved the Highest Level of Professionalism in M&AMI

Phoenix, AZ, 2023-Nov-28 — /EPR Network/ — Strategic Medical Brokers is a well-established and reputable firm specializing in selling and acquiring medical and dental practices. With a wealth of experience and expertise in the healthcare industry, the firm offers comprehensive services to buyers and sellers, ensuring seamless transactions.

Strategic Medical Brokers has achieved approval as a Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI) after successfully fulfilling all the necessary requirements. This prestigious designation reflects our commitment to excellence in facilitating medical practice transactions and mergers. As an M&AMI, we stand ready to provide the highest level of expertise and service to our clients in the healthcare industry.

The Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI) designation holds a distinguished reputation within the M&A community and commands respect from business professionals worldwide. This recognition not only enhances the brokerage firm’s professional standing but also demonstrates its dedication to excellence in the field of medical practice transactions and mergers. By being affiliated with the M&AMI community, Strategic Medical Brokers gains access to a vast network of experienced professionals, valuable industry knowledge, and best practices that can enrich its capabilities and provide clients with unparalleled service.

The M&AMI credential reinforces the commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and expertise, bolstering the trust and confidence of clients seeking guidance in the intricate realm of medical practice acquisitions.

This milestone is a testament to the firm’s dedication to excellence in the medical practice transaction and mergers field. It signifies the culmination of their diligent efforts and the provision of exemplary services to clients in the healthcare industry. With the M&AMI designation, Strategic Medical Brokers is well-equipped to continue delivering exceptional expertise and professionalism in their role as a trusted partner for healthcare professionals.

About the Company:

Strategic Medical Brokers is a powerhouse of healthcare transition specialists, bringing together decades of collective experience in the healthcare sector. Strategic Medical Brokers serve as trusted allies for healthcare providers, aiding them in navigating the complex transition journey from active practice to retirement.

Address: 20860 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 300, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Phone: 888-970-1210

Email: info@strategicmedicalbrokers.com